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Chicken Pancakes: You won't believe this savory twist is so easy

Recipes

For those seeking a filling yet fast meal that avoids long hours at a hot stove, "Kurdraniki" offer a practical solution. These are meat-based pancakes—a savory twist on traditional potato draniki—where the balance of starch and chicken protein creates a dense yet tender texture.

Pancakes with sour cream
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены
Pancakes with sour cream

Ingredients

Main Base

  • Chicken fillet — 400 g
  • Potatoes — 3 pcs.
  • Carrot — 1 pc.
  • Onion — 1 pc.
  • Milk (3.2% fat) — 100 ml
  • Egg (C1 category) — 1 pc.
  • Salt — 5 g
  • Mixed peppers — 2 g

Preparation

Step 1. Peel the potatoes and carrots, then grate them using a fine grater. Press the grated vegetables through a sieve to remove excess moisture; removing potato juice is critical to ensure the pancakes fry rather than stew.

Step 2. Process the chicken fillet into a fine mince. If using store-bought minced meat, verify its freshness. Combine the meat with finely grated onion to maintain moisture in the final product.

Step 3. In a deep container, combine the prepared vegetables, minced chicken, milk, and egg. Mix in salt and pepper, then thoroughly blend the mass until uniform.

Step 4. Heat oil in a frying pan. Use a tablespoon to portion the mixture into the pan, shaping them like small pancakes (oladi).

Step 5. Fry under a lid on medium heat for 3–4 minutes per side. The dish is ready when a confident golden-brown crust forms.

Lyudmila Kravtsova, Cook: "Using a fine grater for vegetables is critically important for binding the mince, otherwise the ingredients will not merge into a single structure"

Mariya Kostina, Regional Cuisine Specialist: "Adding milk to minced meat is a classic technique that allows for a tender texture, eliminating dryness in the finished product"

Attribute Expected Result
Color Golden-brown
Texture Dense and juicy inside
Taste Balanced, meaty
Cooking tip: For a professional touch, add finely chopped fresh herbs to the mince. However, avoid overloading the mass with additives, as this can cause the pancakes to fall apart when flipping them in the pan.
Ingredient note: While chicken is standard, lean meats such as turkey or lean beef can be substituted to maintain a similar cooking speed.

After frying, let the pancakes rest on paper towels for a few minutes to remove excess oil. It is recommended to serve them immediately, as the crispy crust degrades once cooled.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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