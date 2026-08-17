Chicken Pancakes: You won't believe this savory twist is so easy

For those seeking a filling yet fast meal that avoids long hours at a hot stove, "Kurdraniki" offer a practical solution. These are meat-based pancakes—a savory twist on traditional potato draniki—where the balance of starch and chicken protein creates a dense yet tender texture.
Step 1. Peel the potatoes and carrots, then grate them using a fine grater. Press the grated vegetables through a sieve to remove excess moisture; removing potato juice is critical to ensure the pancakes fry rather than stew.
Step 2. Process the chicken fillet into a fine mince. If using store-bought minced meat, verify its freshness. Combine the meat with finely grated onion to maintain moisture in the final product.
Step 3. In a deep container, combine the prepared vegetables, minced chicken, milk, and egg. Mix in salt and pepper, then thoroughly blend the mass until uniform.
Step 4. Heat oil in a frying pan. Use a tablespoon to portion the mixture into the pan, shaping them like small pancakes (oladi).
Step 5. Fry under a lid on medium heat for 3–4 minutes per side. The dish is ready when a confident golden-brown crust forms.
Lyudmila Kravtsova, Cook: "Using a fine grater for vegetables is critically important for binding the mince, otherwise the ingredients will not merge into a single structure"
Mariya Kostina, Regional Cuisine Specialist: "Adding milk to minced meat is a classic technique that allows for a tender texture, eliminating dryness in the finished product"
|Attribute
|Expected Result
|Color
|Golden-brown
|Texture
|Dense and juicy inside
|Taste
|Balanced, meaty
After frying, let the pancakes rest on paper towels for a few minutes to remove excess oil. It is recommended to serve them immediately, as the crispy crust degrades once cooled.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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