Apple Marmalade Secrets: How Natural Pectin Gives That Perfect Gel

The secret to a thick apple jam that can be sliced like marmalade lies in natural pectin. Unlike commercial preserves, this version requires no starch or artificial thickeners. By managing the temperature and allowing the fruit to simmer slowly, you achieve a clear, amber-colored preserve that holds its shape perfectly—making it an ideal filling for pastries that won't leak during baking.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Apple jam

Ingredients

2 kg tart-sweet apples

1 kg sugar

Juice from 1/2 lemon

Preparation

Step 1. Peel the apples and remove all cores. According to chef Lyudmila Kravtsova, removing the skin is essential for a smooth, uniform consistency; otherwise, the final texture may be too coarse.

Step 2. Cut the apples into slices and place them in a heavy-bottomed pot. Pour over the sugar and let the mixture sit for approximately two hours. This allows the fruit to release its own juice, eliminating the need to add water, which is critical for achieving maximum thickness.

Step 3. Set the pot over medium heat and bring the mixture to a boil. Once boiling, immediately reduce the heat to low.

Step 4. Simmer the jam for 40 to 50 minutes. Stir frequently as the mass thickens and moisture evaporates. This slow cooking process is what ensures the final product's transparency.

Step 5. Add the lemon juice. This serves as both a preservative and a way to enhance the bright amber color.

Step 6. Test for doneness by placing a drop of hot jam onto a cold saucer. If the drop stays in place and does not run when the plate is tilted, the jam is ready.

From the kitchen: Using a pot with a thick bottom is non-negotiable here. It prevents the sugar from scorching during the initial heating phase, ensuring the flavor remains clean and the color consistent.

Cooking tip: If your jam isn't thickening as expected, it may be due to a low pectin content in your specific apple variety. In this case, slightly extend the simmering time or add a bit more lemon juice to encourage the set.

Storage

Pour the hot jam into thoroughly cleaned and dried jars. Preservation specialist Natalya Guseva recommends using smaller containers (up to 500 ml), as natural preserves without additives have a shorter shelf life once opened compared to store-bought versions.

Seal the jars, flip them upside down, and wrap them in a thick cloth until they cool completely. This allows for additional self-sterilization of the lids. Store in a cool, dark place; under these conditions, the jam retains its quality and color for one year.