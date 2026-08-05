Wholesome Apple Fritters: A Quick Recipe For A Cozy Tender Dessert

Apple pancakes offer a lighter alternative to traditional baked cakes, relying on a quick sear in a pan to soften the fruit and develop a golden exterior. The result is a tender texture that highlights the natural fruit flavor without the heaviness of a sponge cake.
Step 1. Wash the apples, cut them into quarters, and remove the seeds. You may peel them if preferred, though the skin remains soft after frying.
Step 2. Grate the apples or process them in a food processor. Stir in the egg, flour, and sugar. Adjust the sugar amount based on the sweetness of the apple variety.
Step 3. Mix all ingredients until smooth. Heat a sufficient amount of sunflower oil in a skillet and fry the pancakes until a browned crust forms on both sides.
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