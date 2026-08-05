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Wholesome Apple Fritters: A Quick Recipe For A Cozy Tender Dessert

Recipes

Apple pancakes offer a lighter alternative to traditional baked cakes, relying on a quick sear in a pan to soften the fruit and develop a golden exterior. The result is a tender texture that highlights the natural fruit flavor without the heaviness of a sponge cake.

Ingredients

  • Apples
  • Chicken egg
  • All-purpose wheat flour
  • Granulated sugar
  • Sunflower oil

Preparation

Step 1. Wash the apples, cut them into quarters, and remove the seeds. You may peel them if preferred, though the skin remains soft after frying.

Step 2. Grate the apples or process them in a food processor. Stir in the egg, flour, and sugar. Adjust the sugar amount based on the sweetness of the apple variety.

Cooking tip: Use apples with medium density. Varieties that are too soft can turn the mixture into a puree, making it difficult for the pancakes to hold their shape in the pan.

Step 3. Mix all ingredients until smooth. Heat a sufficient amount of sunflower oil in a skillet and fry the pancakes until a browned crust forms on both sides.

From the kitchen: This dish is a practical way to use garden apples when you want something quicker and less dense than a standard apple cake.
Why it works: Flour and egg act as binding agents for the apple pulp to create a stable base. When heated in oil, the sugar undergoes a reaction that produces the characteristic golden-brown color on the surface.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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