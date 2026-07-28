Raspberries: Health Benefits, Risks, Storage Tips, and Daily Serving Size

Raspberries are widely known as a traditional remedy for colds, but their health benefits extend far beyond a comforting bowl of raspberry jam. Rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and dietary fiber, these berries may help support heart health, healthy aging, brain function, and blood sugar control. Experts also explain how much you should eat, who should avoid them, and the best way to store them.

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Nutritional Value of Raspberries

Raspberries are the fruit of a flowering shrub in the rose family. They have been valued for both their flavor and medicinal properties since ancient times.

Nutritional value per 100 grams:

Calories: 46 kcal

Protein: 0.8 g

Fat: 0.5 g

Carbohydrates: 8.3 g

Dietary fiber: 3.7 g

Raspberries provide vitamin C, vitamin E, B vitamins, potassium, magnesium, phosphorus, iron, zinc, and numerous plant compounds, including flavonoids, anthocyanins, phenolic acids, and catechins.

7 Health Benefits of Raspberries

1. May Help Control Blood Sugar

Despite their natural sweetness, raspberries have a relatively low glycemic index and are rich in fiber and polyphenols. Research suggests they may help stabilize blood sugar levels and reduce sharp glucose spikes, making them a suitable fruit for many people with diabetes when eaten in moderation.

2. Supports Healthy Skin and Slows Visible Aging

Raspberries are an excellent source of vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant that helps the body produce collagen. Collagen supports skin elasticity, reduces the appearance of wrinkles, and strengthens the skin's natural protective barrier.

3. Promotes Heart Health

Studies suggest that people who regularly consume raspberries may have a lower risk of cardiovascular disease. The berries support healthy blood circulation, improve blood vessel elasticity, and may help reduce platelet aggregation while supporting healthy blood pressure.

4. Strengthens the Immune System

Thanks to their high vitamin C content, raspberries help stimulate the production of white blood cells, strengthening the body's natural defenses against infections.

5. Supports Brain Function and Memory

The antioxidants found in raspberries help protect brain cells from oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Research suggests that diets rich in flavonoids may support memory, cognitive performance, and healthy brain aging while potentially lowering the risk of neurodegenerative diseases.

6. May Benefit Joint Health

Raspberries contain anti-inflammatory compounds that may help protect cartilage and reduce joint discomfort. Their nutrients also support collagen production, which plays an important role in maintaining healthy connective tissue.

7. Shows Promise in Cancer Research

Laboratory studies suggest raspberry compounds may inhibit the growth of certain cancer cells. Animal research has produced encouraging results, particularly in colorectal cancer models. However, scientists stress that these findings have not yet been confirmed in human clinical trials.

How Much Raspberry Should You Eat?

According to nutrition experts, healthy adults can safely eat up to 200 grams of fresh raspberries per day. The berries are best enjoyed as a standalone snack or added to oatmeal, yogurt, or smoothies.

Fresh and frozen raspberries retain the highest concentration of beneficial nutrients. Raspberry jam contains significantly less vitamin C because heat destroys many vitamins, while added sugar substantially increases its calorie content.

Experts recommend eating raspberries during the daytime rather than late at night.

Who Should Limit or Avoid Raspberries?

Although raspberries are highly nutritious, they are not suitable for everyone.

People with gastritis, stomach or duodenal ulcers, or severe digestive irritation may experience worsening symptoms because the berries contain natural organic acids.

Individuals with gout should also exercise caution, as raspberries may affect purine metabolism.

Like many fruits, raspberries can trigger allergic reactions in sensitive individuals. Allergies are usually caused by proteins within the fruit-not by its red color. Some people with birch pollen allergies may experience cross-reactions because raspberries contain proteins similar to those found in birch pollen.

The berries also contain natural salicylic acid, meaning people with aspirin sensitivity or aspirin-induced asthma should avoid them unless advised otherwise by a healthcare professional.

Pregnant women without a history of raspberry allergy can generally consume the fruit safely in moderate amounts.

For infants, raspberries are traditionally introduced around 9 to 10 months of age after they begin eating soft solid foods, although current World Health Organization guidance allows allergenic foods to be introduced earlier under pediatric supervision when appropriate.

How to Store Raspberries Properly

Fresh raspberries are highly perishable. Chefs recommend storing them dry in the refrigerator on a plate lined with paper towels and consuming them within one week.

For long-term storage, freezing is the best option. Spread dry, undamaged berries in a single layer on a tray and freeze them before transferring them to airtight freezer bags or containers. This method prevents the berries from sticking together and helps preserve their texture and nutrients.

Avoid freezing raspberries alongside strongly scented foods such as fish, cured meats, or organ meats, as the berries can absorb unwanted odors.

The Bottom Line

Raspberries are among the most nutrient-dense berries available, offering benefits for heart health, immunity, blood sugar regulation, skin, joints, and brain function. Eating fresh or frozen raspberries in moderation provides the greatest nutritional value, while people with certain digestive disorders or allergies should consult their healthcare provider before adding large amounts to their diet.