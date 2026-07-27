The Forgotten Soviet Salad Is Making a Grand Comeback

The once-popular Vlashsky salad is finding its way back onto dining tables, offering a refreshing alternative to the traditional Olivier salad. Its distinctive combination of crisp cucumber and tart-sweet apple creates a light yet satisfying flavor, while one simple step—chilling the salad for exactly one hour before serving—allows all the ingredients to blend into a perfectly balanced dish.
A staple on restaurant menus during the late 1980s, Vlashsky salad stood out for its fresh taste and lighter texture. Unlike many classic salads, it requires very little cooking, helping the vegetables retain their natural crunch while the ham adds richness and the apple provides a subtle fruity acidity.
According to home cooking expert Ekaterina Smirnova, choosing tart-sweet apples is essential to the recipe's success. Their natural acidity balances the richness of the mayonnaise and gives the salad its signature fresh taste.
To prepare six servings, boil the potatoes in their skins ahead of time and allow them to cool completely. This helps the pieces stay firm when sliced instead of falling apart.
Ingredients:
For garnish, use grated cheese, a few cucumber slices, and fresh herbs to give the salad an elegant restaurant-style presentation.
Cut the ham, peeled potatoes, cucumber, and apples into thin strips or small, even cubes. Combine them in a large bowl with the green peas and finely chopped parsley. Add mayonnaise, season with salt, and mix gently until everything is evenly coated.
Refrigerate the salad for one hour before serving. During this time, the juices from the apples and cucumbers lightly infuse the potatoes, creating a smoother, more harmonious flavor throughout the dish.
If serving individual portions, use a food ring for neat presentation and finish with grated cheese, cucumber slices, and sprigs of fresh parsley.
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