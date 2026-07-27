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The Forgotten Soviet Salad Is Making a Grand Comeback

Recipes

The once-popular Vlashsky salad is finding its way back onto dining tables, offering a refreshing alternative to the traditional Olivier salad. Its distinctive combination of crisp cucumber and tart-sweet apple creates a light yet satisfying flavor, while one simple step—chilling the salad for exactly one hour before serving—allows all the ingredients to blend into a perfectly balanced dish.

A woman in a grocery store
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A woman in a grocery store

A staple on restaurant menus during the late 1980s, Vlashsky salad stood out for its fresh taste and lighter texture. Unlike many classic salads, it requires very little cooking, helping the vegetables retain their natural crunch while the ham adds richness and the apple provides a subtle fruity acidity.

Retro Restaurant Favorite with Refreshing Flavor

According to home cooking expert Ekaterina Smirnova, choosing tart-sweet apples is essential to the recipe's success. Their natural acidity balances the richness of the mayonnaise and gives the salad its signature fresh taste.

To prepare six servings, boil the potatoes in their skins ahead of time and allow them to cool completely. This helps the pieces stay firm when sliced instead of falling apart.

Ingredients:

  • 240 g boiled potatoes (cooked in their skins)
  • 140 g ham
  • 140 g fresh cucumber
  • 60 g canned green peas
  • 60 g tart-sweet apples
  • 80 g mayonnaise
  • 15 g fresh parsley
  • Salt to taste

For garnish, use grated cheese, a few cucumber slices, and fresh herbs to give the salad an elegant restaurant-style presentation.

How to Prepare the Perfect Vlashsky Salad

Cut the ham, peeled potatoes, cucumber, and apples into thin strips or small, even cubes. Combine them in a large bowl with the green peas and finely chopped parsley. Add mayonnaise, season with salt, and mix gently until everything is evenly coated.

Refrigerate the salad for one hour before serving. During this time, the juices from the apples and cucumbers lightly infuse the potatoes, creating a smoother, more harmonious flavor throughout the dish.

If serving individual portions, use a food ring for neat presentation and finish with grated cheese, cucumber slices, and sprigs of fresh parsley.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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