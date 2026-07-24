Zucchini Lecho for Winter: A Classic Homemade Preserve with Rich Tomato Flavor

Zucchini lecho is a beloved homemade preserve that has become a staple of Eastern European kitchens. Combining tender zucchini with sweet peppers and ripe tomatoes creates a rich, flavorful dish with a hearty texture that makes it perfect for winter storage.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Zucchini lecho

Why Zucchini Works So Well in Lecho

Traditional Hungarian lecho is made primarily with tomatoes and paprika peppers. Over time, zucchini became a popular addition thanks to its mild flavor and ability to absorb the rich aromas of tomatoes, peppers, and spices while maintaining its shape during cooking.

For the best results, choose young zucchini with thin skin and small seeds. If using mature zucchini, remove the tough skin and large seeds before cooking to achieve a smooth, even texture.

"Zucchini requires careful handling when vinegar is added. The vegetables should be tender but still hold their shape. The acidity helps preserve their texture while ensuring safe storage," says home canning specialist Natalia Guseva.

Zucchini Lecho Recipe

Ingredients

1.5 kg sweet bell peppers

1.5 kg zucchini

2 kg ripe tomatoes

2 tbsp salt

100 g sugar

230 ml vegetable oil

120 ml apple cider vinegar

Step-by-Step Instructions

Step 1. Prepare the Peppers

Wash the peppers, remove the seeds and membranes, and cut them into large strips or squares. Keep the pieces roughly the same size as the zucchini for even cooking.

Step 2. Prepare the Zucchini

Peel the zucchini if the skin is thick, remove the seeds if necessary, and cut the flesh into 1.5-2 cm cubes.

Step 3. Make the Tomato Base

Blend or mince the tomatoes until smooth. Pour the tomato puree into a large enamel or stainless-steel pot and bring it to a boil.

Step 4. Cook the Vegetables

Add the peppers and zucchini to the boiling tomato mixture. Stir in the salt, sugar, and vegetable oil. Simmer over low heat for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Step 5. Add the Vinegar

Pour in the apple cider vinegar, bring the mixture back to a boil, then immediately remove it from the heat.

Step 6. Preserve

Pour the hot lecho into sterilized jars. Sterilize the filled jars in boiling water for 20 minutes, seal with sterilized lids, turn them upside down, and allow them to cool slowly under a thick towel.

"Avoid overcooking the vegetables. Small cubes are ideal for caviar-style spreads, but classic lecho should always retain distinct vegetable pieces," says chef Lyudmila Kravtsova.

Nutritional Information

Nutrient (per 100 g) Amount Calories 60.87 kcal Protein 0.84 g Fat 3.94 g Carbohydrates 5.38 g

Serving and Storage Tips

Zucchini lecho is incredibly versatile. Serve it cold as an appetizer, warm it as a side dish, use it as a pasta sauce, or stir a few spoonfuls into vegetable soups for added depth of flavor.

For extra heat, add three cloves of garlic and a finely chopped chili pepper to each jar before sealing. This adds a pleasant spicy kick and enhances the overall flavor.

"Allow the jars to cool slowly after sealing. This provides additional natural pasteurization. Always turn the jars upside down to check that the seal is airtight," advises gastronomic tourism expert Roman Belyakov.

Store the finished lecho in a cool, dark place for up to 12 months. Keep it away from direct sunlight to preserve the bright color of the tomatoes. Proper sterilization of both jars and lids is essential for safe long-term storage and for preventing foodborne illnesses such as botulism.