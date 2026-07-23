Crispy Greek Fried Zucchini: The Secret to a Perfect Golden Crust Every Time

Forget limp, soggy zucchini. Authentic Greek-style fried zucchini is all about precision-dry coating, piping-hot oil, and quick cooking. Remove excess moisture and seal each slice in intense heat, and you'll be rewarded with a crisp, golden crust surrounding a tender, juicy center.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Crispy zucchini sticks

Greek Fried Zucchini 'Fire and Ice'

Preparation time: 35 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

900 g young zucchini

1 teaspoon fine salt (5 g)

100 g all-purpose flour

50 g semolina (preferably coarse durum semolina)

700 ml refined vegetable oil for frying

250 g plain Greek yogurt

2 garlic cloves

15 ml extra virgin olive oil

20 g fresh dill

Preparing the Zucchini: Removing Excess Moisture

Zucchini is about 95 percent water. Removing excess moisture is essential-otherwise the coating will turn into a paste instead of becoming crisp. Slice the zucchini into 3-4 mm rounds, sprinkle them with salt, and let them rest for 10 minutes.

As the slices begin to release moisture, gently pat each one dry with paper towels. The semolina coating is the key to the recipe. Unlike flour alone, semolina creates a textured crust that stays crisp throughout frying.

"If you skip the moisture-removal step, the semolina simply cooks into a paste on the surface of the zucchini. We want armor, not porridge. Use coarse durum semolina for the best texture," baker Ivan Terentyev told Pravda.Ru.

Frying Technique: The Maillard Reaction at Work

Frying zucchini is not the same as sautéing it. Heat the oil to 180°C (355°F). If you don't have a thermometer, drop in a small piece of bread-it should immediately sizzle.

Fry the zucchini in small batches to prevent the oil temperature from dropping. This produces an evenly browned, extra-crispy crust.

Step Result Slice zucchini 3-4 mm thick Even cooking in about 2 minutes Add semolina to the coating Extra-crispy, long-lasting crust Drain on paper towels Removes up to 90% of surface oil

"Zucchini absorbs oil like a sponge. The secret to crispness isn't frying longer-it's maintaining high heat. Transfer the slices to paper towels immediately after frying, or the crust will soften within a minute," regional cuisine expert Maria Kostina explained to Pravda.Ru.

The Sauce: Balancing Richness with Freshness

Traditional Greek-style serving relies on contrasting temperatures. A chilled sauce made from thick Greek yogurt cuts through the richness of the fried zucchini and adds a refreshing finish.

Crush the garlic, finely chop the dill, then combine them with the yogurt and extra virgin olive oil. Allow the sauce to rest for about 15 minutes before serving so the garlic fully releases its flavor.

"Sterilizing jars is essential for preserves, but for a freshly prepared appetizer what matters most is a clean, balanced flavor. Let the sauce rest for 15 minutes so the garlic's essential oils can fully develop," preserving specialist Natalia Guseva told Pravda.Ru.

Extra Tip for an Even Crispier Crust

For an even lighter, glass-like crunch, add a pinch of cornstarch to the flour and semolina mixture. It creates an additional barrier that helps keep steam inside the zucchini while the coating stays beautifully crisp.