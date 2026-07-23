World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Crispy Greek Fried Zucchini: The Secret to a Perfect Golden Crust Every Time

Recipes

Forget limp, soggy zucchini. Authentic Greek-style fried zucchini is all about precision-dry coating, piping-hot oil, and quick cooking. Remove excess moisture and seal each slice in intense heat, and you'll be rewarded with a crisp, golden crust surrounding a tender, juicy center.

Crispy zucchini sticks
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Crispy zucchini sticks

Greek Fried Zucchini 'Fire and Ice'

Preparation time: 35 minutes
Servings: 4

Ingredients

  • 900 g young zucchini
  • 1 teaspoon fine salt (5 g)
  • 100 g all-purpose flour
  • 50 g semolina (preferably coarse durum semolina)
  • 700 ml refined vegetable oil for frying
  • 250 g plain Greek yogurt
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 15 ml extra virgin olive oil
  • 20 g fresh dill

Preparing the Zucchini: Removing Excess Moisture

Zucchini is about 95 percent water. Removing excess moisture is essential-otherwise the coating will turn into a paste instead of becoming crisp. Slice the zucchini into 3-4 mm rounds, sprinkle them with salt, and let them rest for 10 minutes.

As the slices begin to release moisture, gently pat each one dry with paper towels. The semolina coating is the key to the recipe. Unlike flour alone, semolina creates a textured crust that stays crisp throughout frying.

"If you skip the moisture-removal step, the semolina simply cooks into a paste on the surface of the zucchini. We want armor, not porridge. Use coarse durum semolina for the best texture," baker Ivan Terentyev told Pravda.Ru.

Frying Technique: The Maillard Reaction at Work

Frying zucchini is not the same as sautéing it. Heat the oil to 180°C (355°F). If you don't have a thermometer, drop in a small piece of bread-it should immediately sizzle.

Fry the zucchini in small batches to prevent the oil temperature from dropping. This produces an evenly browned, extra-crispy crust.

Step Result
Slice zucchini 3-4 mm thick Even cooking in about 2 minutes
Add semolina to the coating Extra-crispy, long-lasting crust
Drain on paper towels Removes up to 90% of surface oil

"Zucchini absorbs oil like a sponge. The secret to crispness isn't frying longer-it's maintaining high heat. Transfer the slices to paper towels immediately after frying, or the crust will soften within a minute," regional cuisine expert Maria Kostina explained to Pravda.Ru.

The Sauce: Balancing Richness with Freshness

Traditional Greek-style serving relies on contrasting temperatures. A chilled sauce made from thick Greek yogurt cuts through the richness of the fried zucchini and adds a refreshing finish.

Crush the garlic, finely chop the dill, then combine them with the yogurt and extra virgin olive oil. Allow the sauce to rest for about 15 minutes before serving so the garlic fully releases its flavor.

"Sterilizing jars is essential for preserves, but for a freshly prepared appetizer what matters most is a clean, balanced flavor. Let the sauce rest for 15 minutes so the garlic's essential oils can fully develop," preserving specialist Natalia Guseva told Pravda.Ru.

Extra Tip for an Even Crispier Crust

For an even lighter, glass-like crunch, add a pinch of cornstarch to the flour and semolina mixture. It creates an additional barrier that helps keep steam inside the zucchini while the coating stays beautifully crisp.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Lavrov Says He Will Ask Rubio About Trump's Ukraine Peace Remarks
World
Lavrov Says He Will Ask Rubio About Trump's Ukraine Peace Remarks
No Patriot Missiles Coming: Washington Delays Ukraine Weapons Funding
World
No Patriot Missiles Coming: Washington Delays Ukraine Weapons Funding
Popular
US Launches Spacecraft Designed for Potential Attacks on Russian Satellites

A newly launched robotic spacecraft developed by Northrop Grumman has drawn attention for its satellite servicing capabilities, with analysts suggesting the same technology could also support future military operations in space.

US Launches Spacecraft Designed for Potential Attacks on Russian Satellites
Armenia’s Farmers Face Export Crisis as Russian Market Closes
Armenia’s Farmers Face Export Crisis as Russian Market Closes
How the Soviet Union Built AvtoVAZ: The Untold Story Behind the Lada Legend
Russia's Intensifying Strikes on Odesa Ports Threaten Ukraine's Grain Exports and Black Sea Access
Houthi Blockade of Saudi Oil Tankers Opens Strategic Opportunity for Russia Lyuba Lulko Modern War Is Fought With Data: The Debate Surrounding Russia, Iran, and US Intelligence Yury Bocharov The Dark Side of Looksmaxxing: Steroids, Bone Smashing, and the Pursuit of Perfection Margarita Kicherova
Lavrov Says He Will Ask Rubio About Trump's Ukraine Peace Remarks
Ukraine’s New Army Chief Sparks Outrage With Remarks About Russians
No Patriot Missiles Coming: Washington Delays Ukraine Weapons Funding
No Patriot Missiles Coming: Washington Delays Ukraine Weapons Funding
Last materials
Houthi Blockade of Saudi Oil Tankers Opens Strategic Opportunity for Russia
Modern War Is Fought With Data: The Debate Surrounding Russia, Iran, and US Intelligence
LADA Niva Legend Receives Its Biggest Upgrade in Decades With New 1.8-Liter Engine
How to Salt Herring at Home for Perfect Flavor Every Time
Ukraine’s New Army Chief Sparks Outrage With Remarks About Russians
EU Approves 21st Sanctions Package Against Russia, Targets Moscow Exchange and Banks
Brent Oil Surges Above $100 as Middle East Conflict Fuels Supply Fears
The Dark Side of Looksmaxxing: Steroids, Bone Smashing, and the Pursuit of Perfection
Russian Tourist Faces Smuggling Charges After Bringing $76,000 in Luxury Jewelry From Dubai
Russian Military Aircraft Crashes Near Moscow During Training Flight
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.