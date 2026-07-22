World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Fluffy Zucchini Fritters with Kefir: An Easy Summer Recipe

Recipes

These zucchini fritters make an excellent go-to recipe whenever you may have a single fresh zucchini left in the refrigerator. The secret ingredient is kefir, which creates an airy texture and adds a subtle tang that perfectly balances the mild flavor of the zucchini. The result is crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy inside, and perfect for breakfast, lunch or a light dinner.

Fluffy zucchini pancakes
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Fluffy zucchini pancakes

Ingredients

  • 1 medium zucchini
  • 1 cup (240 ml) kefir (2.5% fat)
  • 1 cup (about 120 g) all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, grated or minced
  • Vegetable oil, for frying
  • Salt, to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

How to Make Fluffy Zucchini Fritters

  1. Wash the zucchini and grate it using the coarse side of a grater. If you're using a young zucchini, leave the skin on for extra color and nutrients. If the zucchini is mature, remove the seeds and thick peel first. Sprinkle with salt and let it rest for about 10 minutes to draw out excess moisture.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the kefir and baking soda. Let the mixture sit for 2–3 minutes until it becomes foamy. Add the egg and whisk until smooth.
  3. Squeeze the grated zucchini gently to remove excess liquid without drying it out completely. Add it to the kefir mixture along with the flour, garlic, dill and black pepper. Stir until you have a thick, soft batter.
  4. Heat a frying pan over medium heat and add a thin layer of vegetable oil. Spoon small portions of batter into the pan and flatten them slightly. Cook for 2–3 minutes per side until the fritters turn golden brown and cook through.
  5. Transfer the cooked fritters to a paper towel to absorb excess oil. Serve immediately while they're still crispy, with sour cream, Greek yogurt or your favorite dipping sauce.

Why Kefir Makes the Difference

The reaction between baking soda and the natural acidity of kefir produces tiny air bubbles that give the fritters their light, fluffy texture. Unlike dense vegetable patties, these fritters remain tender while developing a beautifully crisp exterior.

Chef Lyudmila Kravtsova recommends cooking vegetable fritters over moderate heat. If the pan gets too hot, the outside will brown too quickly while the zucchini inside remains undercooked.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Armenia’s Farmers Face Export Crisis as Russian Market Closes
Former USSR
Armenia’s Farmers Face Export Crisis as Russian Market Closes
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Kremlin Responds to Reports of FBI Chief Kash Patel's Russia Trip

The Kremlin says it has no information about reports that FBI Director Kash Patel could visit Russia later this year, noting that such trips are usually conducted without public disclosure.

Kremlin Responds to Reports of FBI Chief Kash Patel's Russia Trip
Negligence or Systemic Failure: Why US Bases Have Become Easy Targets
Negligence or Systemic Failure: Why US Bases Have Become Easy Targets
Turkey Seeks Solution to Get Rid of Russian S-400 Missiles as US Relations Improve
Azerbaijan President Reveals Secret Russia-Germany Talks on Ukraine in Baku
Armenia’s Farmers Face Export Crisis as Russian Market Closes Lyuba Lulko Negligence or Systemic Failure: Why US Bases Have Become Easy Targets Andrey Nikolaev Beneath the Rubble.... Hope... Nancy O'Brien Simpson
India Demands Answers After Four Nationals Die in Black Sea Ship Attack
Men and Women Reveal Health Warning Signs They Wish They Had Never Ignored
Russia Expels Italian Military Attachés in Tit-for-Tat Diplomatic Move
Russia Expels Italian Military Attachés in Tit-for-Tat Diplomatic Move
Last materials
Artificial Sweeteners May Accelerate Brain Aging, New Research Suggests
OpenAI AI Models Reportedly Hacked Hugging Face During Internal Cybersecurity Test
Fluffy Zucchini Fritters with Kefir: An Easy Summer Recipe
Smart Pedicure Explained: Why It Lasts Longer Than Traditional Treatments
Armenia’s Farmers Face Export Crisis as Russian Market Closes
Ukrainian Drones Strike Southern Russia, Wildberries Facilities Evacuated
Russian Strikes Hit Ukrainian Ports, Energy Sites and Neptune Missile Battery
Negligence or Systemic Failure: Why US Bases Have Become Easy Targets
Men and Women Reveal Health Warning Signs They Wish They Had Never Ignored
China Calls Japan 'Near Nuclear State' Amid Growing Defense Debate
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.