Fluffy Zucchini Fritters with Kefir: An Easy Summer Recipe

These zucchini fritters make an excellent go-to recipe whenever you may have a single fresh zucchini left in the refrigerator. The secret ingredient is kefir, which creates an airy texture and adds a subtle tang that perfectly balances the mild flavor of the zucchini. The result is crispy on the outside, soft and fluffy inside, and perfect for breakfast, lunch or a light dinner.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Fluffy zucchini pancakes

Ingredients

1 medium zucchini

1 cup (240 ml) kefir (2.5% fat)

1 cup (about 120 g) all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 egg

2 tablespoons fresh dill, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, grated or minced

Vegetable oil, for frying

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

How to Make Fluffy Zucchini Fritters

Wash the zucchini and grate it using the coarse side of a grater. If you're using a young zucchini, leave the skin on for extra color and nutrients. If the zucchini is mature, remove the seeds and thick peel first. Sprinkle with salt and let it rest for about 10 minutes to draw out excess moisture. In a large bowl, combine the kefir and baking soda. Let the mixture sit for 2–3 minutes until it becomes foamy. Add the egg and whisk until smooth. Squeeze the grated zucchini gently to remove excess liquid without drying it out completely. Add it to the kefir mixture along with the flour, garlic, dill and black pepper. Stir until you have a thick, soft batter. Heat a frying pan over medium heat and add a thin layer of vegetable oil. Spoon small portions of batter into the pan and flatten them slightly. Cook for 2–3 minutes per side until the fritters turn golden brown and cook through. Transfer the cooked fritters to a paper towel to absorb excess oil. Serve immediately while they're still crispy, with sour cream, Greek yogurt or your favorite dipping sauce.

Why Kefir Makes the Difference

The reaction between baking soda and the natural acidity of kefir produces tiny air bubbles that give the fritters their light, fluffy texture. Unlike dense vegetable patties, these fritters remain tender while developing a beautifully crisp exterior.

Chef Lyudmila Kravtsova recommends cooking vegetable fritters over moderate heat. If the pan gets too hot, the outside will brown too quickly while the zucchini inside remains undercooked.