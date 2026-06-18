Why Rice Turns Mushy: The Simple Cooking Mistake That Ruins Texture

Turning rice into a sticky, glue-like mass is one of the most common cooking mistakes. According to culinary experts, the problem often begins not with technique but with the temperature of the water used at the start of cooking.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Rice with vegetables and chicken

When rice is placed into cold water, starch begins to leach from the grains before proper cooking takes place. As the water heats, the released starch thickens and causes the grains to stick together.

The Science of Starch

Experts explain that boiling water creates an immediate barrier on the surface of the grain.

"The starch on the surface of the grain should gelatinize instantly. Boiling water creates a protective capsule that helps the grain maintain its shape and prevents the contents from leaking into the broth. That's the only way to achieve an ideal texture," culinary specialist Maria Kostina told Pravda.Ru.

Boiling water does more than speed up the cooking process. It helps preserve the integrity of the grain and supports even cooking. According to the article, it also helps maintain the oil layer at the bottom of a traditional cauldron when preparing dishes such as pilaf.

How the Boiling Water Method Works

The shock-heating method is commonly used not only for rice but also for grains such as buckwheat and bulgur. The goal is to keep the grains firm, separate, and visually appealing.

Parameter Recommended Value Water level above rice 1.5 cm (about one finger joint) Covered cooking time 22 minutes Resting time after cooking 10 minutes Water temperature Boiling water

"Never stir the rice after adding water. You mechanically destroy the protective layer created by the boiling water. Let the grain cook undisturbed," chef Lyudmila Kravtsova told Pravda.Ru.

Classic Pilaf: Recommended Proportions

For a restaurant-quality pilaf, experts recommend maintaining precise proportions of ingredients.

Preparation time: 60 minutes

Servings: 4

Rice (long-grain or laser variety) — 500 g

Lamb or beef — 500 g

Carrots — 500 g

Onions — 100 g (2 onions)

Vegetable oil — 150 ml

Boiling water — 900 ml

Garlic — 1 head

Cumin and salt — to taste

Step-by-Step Method

Step 1: Heat the oil until it begins to smoke lightly. Fry the onions until dark golden brown to give the rice its color. Add the meat and cook until a crust forms. Cut the carrots into thin strips, add them to the pot, and cook until softened with the spices.

Step 2: Rinse the rice thoroughly until the water runs completely clear. Spread the rice evenly over the meat layer. Do not stir.

Step 3: Carefully pour boiling water over the rice through a slotted spoon. The water should stand about 1.5 cm above the rice. Turn the heat to maximum.

Step 4: Once the water drops below the rice layer, gather the rice into a mound, create several steam holes, reduce the heat to low, and cover tightly. Cook for 22 minutes.

Chef's Tip

For glossy-looking rice, add one tablespoon of sugar to the boiling water before pouring it into the pot. The sugar will not noticeably alter the flavor but may help enhance the appearance of the finished grains.