The Cutlet That Fed a Superpower: A Soviet Classic Makes a Comeback

The legendary Soviet meat dish is back on the frying pan. The recipe for Mikoyan-style cutlets has survived to the present day.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Mikoyan-style cutlets

The Soviet gastronomic standard offered a solution that puzzled even foreign critics. Mikoyan-style cutlets combined strict technical precision with readily available ingredients. The secret behind their texture lay in double-grinding the meat and thoroughly mixing the mince until it reached an emulsified consistency.

The Technology Behind the Mikoyan Standard

The foundation of Soviet meat production was built on the use of second- and third-grade cuts. Finely ground beef with a high content of connective tissue produces a richer aroma. Fatty pork provides juiciness, preventing the patties from drying out during cooking. Food technologists achieved a level of uniformity that was virtually indistinguishable from premium products.

"Unlike modern versions, the classic Soviet cutlet required strict discipline during mixing. If you don't work the protein out of the meat properly, all the juices will end up in the pan,” cafeteria cook Lyudmila Kravtsova explained in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

The bread component also plays an important role. Wheat bread soaked in milk helps retain moisture inside the meat mixture. Whether preparing chicken cutlets or beef patties, the principle remains the same — the bread acts as a framework that traps the juices.

Recipe and Proportions

To achieve the authentic flavor, it is essential to follow the ingredient weights precisely. Estimating quantities by eye is not recommended, as the balance of salt and spices is calculated for a specific amount of protein.

Ingredient Amount Beef (second or third grade) 500 g Fatty pork 500 g White bread (crusts removed) 300 g Milk (3.2% fat) 250 ml Onion 120 g Garlic 10 g Salt 18 g

Additional seasonings include 3 g of black pepper, 1 g of nutmeg, and 1 g of cardamom. For frying, prepare 80 ml of vegetable oil and 20 g of butter. The coating requires approximately 150 g of finely ground breadcrumbs.

Preparing the Mince

Soak the bread in milk and place it in the refrigerator. The liquid should be fully absorbed. Pass the meat through a fine grinder plate twice. This breaks down tough fibers and creates the correct texture. Then grind the onion, garlic, and squeezed bread.

"Chilling the mince is a mandatory step. The fat must firm up; otherwise, the mixture will stick to your hands during shaping and the cutlets may fall apart,” home cooking expert Ekaterina Smirnova told Pravda.Ru.

Combine all the ingredients and knead the mixture for 8-10 minutes. If using a stand mixer, fit it with the paddle attachment. Gradually pour in the remaining milk while mixing. The finished mince should rest in the refrigerator for at least two hours, preferably overnight. Shape the mixture into 120 g patties with damp hands and coat them generously in breadcrumbs.

From Browning to Braising

Heat the vegetable oil in a deep frying pan. Fry the cutlets until a firm golden-brown crust forms on both sides. This seals the juices inside. Then add 100 ml of water and reduce the heat to low. Cover and simmer for 10 minutes.

"The final touch of butter transforms an ordinary cooking liquid into a glaze. It completely changes the dish's flavor profile at the finish,” gastronomy expert Roman Belyakov told Pravda.Ru.

Add the butter during the final five minutes of cooking. The cutlets should gently simmer, absorbing the milk fats. This technique produces a texture reminiscent of restaurant-quality meatballs, but with a richer and more pronounced meat flavor.