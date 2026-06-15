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Nutritious Millet Breakfast Recipe That Keeps You Full Until Lunch

Recipes

Millet porridge with pears and dried fruits is a technologically efficient solution for a balanced breakfast. Prolonged heat treatment of the grain combined with caramelization of fruits creates a dense texture and a complex flavor profile. The dish retains its nutritional value until lunchtime, reducing the need for additional snacks.

Millet porridge with pears and dried fruits
Photo: Pravda.Ru byOlga Sakiulova is licensed under Public domain
Millet porridge with pears and dried fruits

Preparation Technique and Ingredient Handling

Working with millet requires discipline. If the grain is not thoroughly rinsed, the final taste will be affected by a characteristic bitterness. The water must run completely clear. The final consistency of the dish is controlled by cooking time and subsequent baking, which transforms ordinary porridge into a pudding-like structure. Unlike Italian rice porridge, where creaminess is key, millet should retain the integrity of individual grains.

"Millet is a demanding product. It should always be rinsed with boiling water before cooking to remove oxidized surface fats from the grain. This is critically important for a clean taste,” regional Russian cuisine specialist Maria Kostina told Pravda.Ru.

Preparing ingredients in advance makes morning cooking more efficient. The base can be cooked and the fruits sautéed the evening before. Final baking at 200°C enhances flavor diffusion between dried fruits and grains. This approach is significantly more structured than a quick oat-based breakfast.

Classic Baked Millet Porridge Recipe

Ingredients:

• Millet — 300 g
• Firm pears — 2 pcs
• Dark raisins — 100 g
• Dried apricots — 100 g
• Prunes — 100 g
• Sugar — 2 tbsp
• Vegetable oil — 2 tbsp

Instructions:

Step 1. Rinse the millet. Wash the grain in cold water until the liquid runs completely clear. Then cover with fresh water, bring to a boil, add salt and sugar, and cook covered on low heat for 30 minutes.

Step 2. Prepare the fruits. Rinse raisins, prunes and dried apricots with boiling water. Remove cores from pears and slice them into evenly sized pieces.

Step 3. Sauté the pears. Fry pears in vegetable oil until golden brown. This Maillard reaction develops a deeper aroma and enhances sweetness.

Step 4. Bake the dish. Combine cooked millet with the fruit mixture and oil. Transfer to baking dishes and place in an oven preheated to 200°C for 15 minutes.

Tip: Add 30 ml of apple juice before baking to create a light steam effect inside the dish, making the porridge more airy.

"For best results, choose pear varieties such as Conference or Abbot. They hold their structure during heat treatment and do not turn into puree,” restaurant manager Igor Safonov told Pravda.Ru.

Variations and Professional Cooking Notes

Millet is highly versatile. If the sweetness of dried fruits feels too intense, savory accents can be introduced, following some Irish culinary traditions. However, in the classic version, dairy components work best. Replacing water with milk increases both caloric value and satiety, bringing the dish closer to traditional rich porridges such as Guryev-style porridge.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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