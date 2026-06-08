Easy Strawberry Puff Pastry Dessert with a Buttery Filling

The technology behind this strawberry puff pastry tart is based on a two-stage baking process for yeast-free puff pastry and the stabilization of a butter-and-egg cream filling. The acidity of the berries balances the richness of the base, while lemon zest and almonds create a complex flavor profile. The dessert requires complete cooling before serving.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Puff pastry strawberry pie

Preparing the Base and Managing the Baking Temperature

Working with puff pastry requires careful temperature control. Frozen pastry should thaw until pliable but must not become too warm, otherwise the fat layers will blend with the flour and the pastry will lose its flaky structure. Roll the pastry to a thickness of 3 mm, which provides the optimal support for the relatively heavy berry filling.

Pre-baking the crust at 180°C creates a firm framework that prevents the pastry from becoming soggy from the strawberry juices.

"Puff pastry is a demanding material. If you do not press down the center of the crust after the first baking stage, the filling will simply run toward the edges. Pressing it with a spoon creates the necessary barrier," baker Ivan Terentyev told Pravda.Ru.

It is important to note that an apricot tart made with shortcrust pastry follows a different principle, whereas puff pastry requires intense heat at the beginning of the process to rapidly expand the moisture trapped between its layers. Once the crust reaches a golden color, allow it to cool slightly before applying the cream filling.

Filling Technology and Tart Assembly

The butter-and-egg cream serves as the binding element of the tart. The butter should reach room temperature before mixing so that it forms a stable emulsion when beaten with sugar. The addition of fortified wine or a strong liqueur contributes not only aroma but also influences the texture of the filling during baking.

Strawberries should be cut strictly in half. Cutting them into smaller pieces will release excessive juice and cause the berries to lose their shape.

Parameter Value Preparation Time 30 minutes Baking Time 60 minutes Energy Value 488.23 kcal Oven Temperature 180°C / 160°C

During the final stage, reduce the oven temperature to 160°C. Covering the tart with foil prevents the almonds from burning while the inner layer finishes baking. As with other berry pastries, it is essential to allow the dessert to cool completely. During cooling, the sugar and natural pectin in the berries stabilize, turning the filling into a dense confiture-like layer.

"For home baking, it is best to choose medium-sized strawberries. They contain less water, which is critical for open-faced pastries," pastry chef Olga Efimova told Pravda.Ru.

Recipe and Measurements

Ingredients

500 g yeast-free puff pastry

140 g butter

600 g strawberries

80 g fine sugar

1 egg

1 tbsp lemon zest

2 tbsp fortified wine

2 drops vanilla extract

30 g sliced almonds

80 g powdered sugar

Method

Step 1. Prepare the base. Thaw the pastry, roll it into a 33 cm circle and bake at 180°C until golden.

Step 2. Form the rim. Press down the center of the baked pastry with a spoon, leaving a 1 cm border around the edge.

Step 3. Prepare the emulsion. Beat the butter with the sugar, egg, lemon zest and wine until smooth.

Step 4. Assemble the tart. Spread the cream over the crust, arrange the strawberry halves on top, then sprinkle with sliced almonds and part of the powdered sugar.

Step 5. Finish baking. Bake uncovered for 20 minutes, then cover with foil and bake for another 30 minutes at 160°C.

Recommendation: Before baking the pastry base, prick the center several times with a fork. This allows steam to escape evenly and helps prevent the pastry from deforming.

"If you plan to serve the tart in a café or canteen, apply a neutral glaze over the berries. It will preserve their shine for a much longer time," chef Lyudmila Kravtsova told Pravda.Ru.

For those who prefer denser baked desserts with a creamy filling, the classic Tsvetaevsky pie offers a sour cream-based alternative. In this recipe, however, the emphasis remains on the lightness and crisp texture of puff pastry.

Why does the pastry become soggy under the strawberries?

This usually happens when the crust is not pre-baked or when the berries contain too much moisture. Always bake the base until partially cooked before adding the filling.

Can yeast puff pastry be used instead?

Yeast puff pastry rises too much and can turn the tart into something resembling a sweet bun. A yeast-free version is better suited to this style of dessert.

How can you tell when the filling is fully baked?

The almond cream should rise and stop appearing liquid in the center. When the baking tray is gently shaken, the filling should remain stable without noticeable movement.