Classic Shakshuka Recipe: How to Make the Perfect Middle Eastern Breakfast

Middle Eastern cuisine offers countless culinary treasures, but few dishes rival the comforting appeal of shakshuka. Eggs gently baked in a fragrant tomato sauce, enriched with onions, garlic, spices, fresh herbs and feta cheese create a meal that works equally well as a hearty breakfast, a leisurely brunch or even a satisfying hangover cure. Shakshuka also welcomes creativity, making it a perfect way to use leftover vegetables, cooked meat or ingredients already sitting in your refrigerator.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Shakshuka with peppers, feta and olives

Ingredients for a Classic Shakshuka

1 red onion, diced

30 ml olive oil

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

400 g canned chopped tomatoes

20 g tomato paste

4 eggs

60 g feta cheese

15 g fresh cilantro

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/2 tsp dried oregano

Salt, to taste

Chili flakes, to taste

Pita bread or rustic bread, for serving

How to Prepare the Tomato Base

Heat the olive oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add the diced onion and cook until soft and lightly golden. Red onion works particularly well thanks to its natural sweetness, but white onion or shallots make excellent alternatives.

Add the cumin, smoked paprika and oregano to the pan. Stir continuously for about a minute, allowing the spices to release their aroma into the oil.

Mix in the minced garlic and diced red bell pepper. Cook for another two to three minutes until the pepper softens slightly and develops a light caramelized edge.

Add the canned tomatoes and tomato paste. Stir thoroughly to combine, then season with salt. Let the sauce simmer for 10 to 15 minutes until it thickens and develops a rich, concentrated flavor.

How to Finish and Serve Shakshuka

Using a spoon, create four small wells in the sauce and crack an egg into each one. Scatter most of the crumbled feta cheese over the surface, reserving a little for garnish.

Transfer the skillet to an oven preheated to 200°C (390°F) and bake for 7 to 10 minutes. The egg whites should set while the yolks remain soft and runny. If you do not have an oven, cover the skillet and cook gently on the stovetop until the eggs reach your preferred doneness.

Warm pita bread or slices of rustic bread in a dry skillet before serving.

Finish the shakshuka with fresh cilantro, the remaining feta and a sprinkle of chili flakes. Serve immediately while hot, using the bread to soak up the rich tomato sauce and creamy egg yolks.