World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Classic Shakshuka Recipe: How to Make the Perfect Middle Eastern Breakfast

Recipes

Middle Eastern cuisine offers countless culinary treasures, but few dishes rival the comforting appeal of shakshuka. Eggs gently baked in a fragrant tomato sauce, enriched with onions, garlic, spices, fresh herbs and feta cheese create a meal that works equally well as a hearty breakfast, a leisurely brunch or even a satisfying hangover cure. Shakshuka also welcomes creativity, making it a perfect way to use leftover vegetables, cooked meat or ingredients already sitting in your refrigerator.

Shakshuka with peppers, feta and olives
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Shakshuka with peppers, feta and olives

Ingredients for a Classic Shakshuka

  • 1 red onion, diced
  • 30 ml olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1/2 red bell pepper, diced
  • 400 g canned chopped tomatoes
  • 20 g tomato paste
  • 4 eggs
  • 60 g feta cheese
  • 15 g fresh cilantro
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1/2 tsp dried oregano
  • Salt, to taste
  • Chili flakes, to taste
  • Pita bread or rustic bread, for serving

How to Prepare the Tomato Base

Heat the olive oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium heat. Add the diced onion and cook until soft and lightly golden. Red onion works particularly well thanks to its natural sweetness, but white onion or shallots make excellent alternatives.

Add the cumin, smoked paprika and oregano to the pan. Stir continuously for about a minute, allowing the spices to release their aroma into the oil.

Mix in the minced garlic and diced red bell pepper. Cook for another two to three minutes until the pepper softens slightly and develops a light caramelized edge.

Add the canned tomatoes and tomato paste. Stir thoroughly to combine, then season with salt. Let the sauce simmer for 10 to 15 minutes until it thickens and develops a rich, concentrated flavor.

How to Finish and Serve Shakshuka

Using a spoon, create four small wells in the sauce and crack an egg into each one. Scatter most of the crumbled feta cheese over the surface, reserving a little for garnish.

Transfer the skillet to an oven preheated to 200°C (390°F) and bake for 7 to 10 minutes. The egg whites should set while the yolks remain soft and runny. If you do not have an oven, cover the skillet and cook gently on the stovetop until the eggs reach your preferred doneness.

Warm pita bread or slices of rustic bread in a dry skillet before serving.

Finish the shakshuka with fresh cilantro, the remaining feta and a sprinkle of chili flakes. Serve immediately while hot, using the bread to soak up the rich tomato sauce and creamy egg yolks.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Pavel Morozov
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
NATO Fighter Jets Shoot Down Drone Over Latvia During Baltic Air Policing Mission
Hotspots and Incidents
NATO Fighter Jets Shoot Down Drone Over Latvia During Baltic Air Policing Mission
Putin Says World Undergoes Historic Structural Transformation, Largest in Decades
World
Putin Says World Undergoes Historic Structural Transformation, Largest in Decades
'You Will Regret': Iran Launches Missile Strike on Israel as Trump Urges Restraint
Hotspots and Incidents
'You Will Regret': Iran Launches Missile Strike on Israel as Trump Urges Restraint
Popular
Mystery Antenna Discovery Sparks Questions About Possible Rusty Dagger Transfer to Kyiv

The discovery of a specialized satellite-navigation antenna has fueled speculation that Ukraine may have received AGM-188A Rusty Dagger cruise missiles, a new long-range weapon reportedly developed for the U.S. military

Mystery Antenna Discovery Sparks Questions About Possible Rusty Dagger Transfer to Kyiv
Zelensky Reveals Details of Abramovich’s Visit and Discussion of Peace Negotiations
Zelensky Reveals Details of Abramovich’s Visit and Discussion of Peace Negotiations
Cuba Prepares for Imminent Military Confrontation with USA
'You Will Regret': Iran Launches Missile Strike on Israel as Trump Urges Restraint
EU Maritime Inspections of Russian Oil Tankers Raise Risk of Escalation at Sea Lyuba Lulko The Truth Behind Flying Saucers: How Project Blue Book Shaped the UFO Debate Andrey Mihayloff Who Shapes Public Opinion in Israel — And Who Pays for It? Yury Bocharov
NATO Fighter Jets Shoot Down Drone Over Latvia During Baltic Air Policing Mission
Ukrainian Drone Strike Triggers Fire at Key Russian Oil Pumping Station
Moscow Claims Armenian Authorities Targeted Pro-Russia Forces During Election Campaign
Moscow Claims Armenian Authorities Targeted Pro-Russia Forces During Election Campaign
Last materials
EU Maritime Inspections of Russian Oil Tankers Raise Risk of Escalation at Sea
Classic Shakshuka Recipe: How to Make the Perfect Middle Eastern Breakfast
Easy Strawberry Puff Pastry Dessert with a Buttery Filling
Armenia Divided: Election Results Deprive Pashinyan of His Former Influence
Tender Beef Ribs with Good Old Soviet Vinegar Marinade: A Foolproof Recipe
Why Hempcrete Is Replacing Traditional Concrete in Eco-Friendly Homes
Classic Shakshuka Recipe: How to Make the Perfect Middle Eastern Breakfast
Moscow Claims Armenian Authorities Targeted Pro-Russia Forces During Election Campaign
Philippines Quake Leaves Dozens Dead but Spares Major Tourist Destinations
'You Will Regret': Iran Launches Missile Strike on Israel as Trump Urges Restraint
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.