Millet Porridge with Cottage Cheese: Traditional Recipe Packed with Protein and B Vitamins

Millet porridge with cottage cheese combines rich flavor, a firm texture, and valuable nutrients, making it a versatile dish that can be served both hot and cold.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Millet porridge with cottage cheese

Millet porridge with cottage cheese requires strict adherence to grain preparation techniques and proper temperature control. When prepared correctly, the dish develops a dense texture and works equally well served warm or chilled. Its gluten-free composition and high concentration of B vitamins make it a valuable addition to a balanced diet.

Preparing Millet the Right Way

Work with millet begins by removing its characteristic bitterness. Millet contains natural oils that oxidize quickly. To clean the grain properly, rinse it thoroughly in cold water until the water runs completely clear.

Many chefs recommend soaking the grain for two to three hours before cooking. This softens the outer layer and reduces cooking time. When time is limited, blanching provides an effective alternative: bring the millet to a boil in water and then discard the liquid. This method helps ensure a clean flavor without unwanted bitterness.

"Millet is a demanding grain. Without thorough rinsing and preliminary boiling in water, you will end up with a gray color and an unpleasant aftertaste. It is important to remove the starchy dust before adding milk to the pot,” Russian regional cuisine specialist Maria Kostina told Pravda.Ru.

Combining Cottage Cheese and Milk for the Ideal Texture

For a smooth and uniform consistency, add the cottage cheese at the final stage of cooking. Cottage cheese with a fat content of 8-9% provides the desired creaminess and structure.

Always pour in hot milk. Sudden temperature changes can damage the texture of the cooked grain and turn it into a paste-like mass. Cottage cheese acts as a protein stabilizer, allowing the porridge to hold its shape after cooling. Once chilled, the dish can be sliced into portions much like a pudding or baked casserole.

Unlike oatmeal, which focuses on speed and convenience, millet benefits from slow cooking. After removing the pot from the heat, wrap it in a blanket or thick towel and let it rest for about 40 minutes. This process allows moisture to distribute evenly throughout each grain.

"You should not boil cottage cheese for too long, otherwise it becomes rubbery. Stir it into the finished hot base and allow the mixture to come together under the lid,” home nutrition expert Ekaterina Smirnova emphasized.

Millet Porridge with Cottage Cheese Recipe

Ingredients:

200 g millet

300 g cottage cheese (8% fat)

300 ml milk

50 g butter

25 g sugar

3 g salt

250 ml water

Step 1. Preparation. Rinse the millet thoroughly. Add one glass of water, bring to a boil, skim off any foam, and cook for 15 minutes until the liquid is absorbed.

Step 2. Add the Milk. Pour in the hot milk and add the salt and sugar. Simmer over very low heat for 30 minutes, stirring regularly to prevent sticking.

Step 3. Combine. Gradually add the cottage cheese to the cooked millet. Stir thoroughly until any large lumps disappear. Continue cooking for another two minutes.

Step 4. Rest. Add the butter, cover with a lid, and leave the porridge in a warm place for 30-40 minutes.

"This recipe provides an excellent foundation for traditional cooking. If any porridge remains the next day, shape it into patties, coat them with breadcrumbs, and fry until golden,” cook Lyudmila Kravtsova told Pravda.Ru.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does millet porridge taste bitter?

Bitterness develops when the oils on the surface of the grain oxidize. Thorough rinsing with hot water or soaking the millet before cooking helps eliminate this problem.

Can I use fat-free cottage cheese?

Yes, but the texture will be less creamy. Fat-free cottage cheese tends to separate into whey and dense curds when heated.

How should I store the finished porridge?

Store it in the refrigerator for up to 48 hours. Thanks to the cottage cheese, the porridge firms up as it cools, making it suitable as a base for desserts or baked dishes.