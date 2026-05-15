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Flourless Yogurt Cloud Cake: The Airy Dessert That Melts in Your Mouth

Recipes

The yogurt cloud cake is a triumph of texture over heaviness. Unlike traditional sponge cakes built on flour and gluten, this dessert relies on whipped egg whites and a delicate starch structure to create its signature softness. Rich Greek yogurt becomes the foundation of an airy, almost weightless cake that dissolves on the tongue.

Homemade cake
Photo: unsplash.com by Olga Petnyunene is licensed under Free to use under the Unsplash License
Homemade cake

Why This Flourless Cake Works

The success of this dessert depends on precision and temperature control. Eggs brought to room temperature create a more stable foam during whipping, while thick Greek yogurt provides structure without making the batter dense.

Instead of relying on baking soda and acidity for lift, this recipe uses carefully whipped egg whites to trap air inside microscopic bubbles. Those bubbles expand in the oven, creating the cake's cloud-like interior.

"Many home bakers make the mistake of using a mixer after combining the yogurt with the whipped egg whites. That destroys the air pockets and turns a delicate cake into a dense omelet,” confectioner Olga Efimova explained in a conversation with Pravda.Ru.

Ingredients for Yogurt Cloud Cake

Preparation time: 60 minutes
Servings: 6

  • 4 large eggs
  • 60 g sugar
  • 380 g Greek yogurt (10% fat)
  • 40 g cornstarch
  • 5 g baking powder
  • A pinch of salt
  • A pinch of vanilla
  • Lemon zest
  • Powdered sugar for decoration

Step-by-Step Recipe

Step 1: Separate the eggs. Beat the yolks with sugar for 5-7 minutes until the mixture becomes pale and creamy. Add lemon zest, vanilla, cornstarch, and baking powder. Mix gently with a whisk.

Step 2: Fold the Greek yogurt into the yolk mixture using a silicone spatula. Stir carefully until smooth.

Step 3: Beat the cold egg whites with a pinch of salt until stiff peaks form. The foam should remain stable even if the bowl is tilted.

Step 4: Fold the egg whites into the yogurt base in three stages using upward motions. Work slowly to preserve the airy structure.

Step 5: Pour the batter into a 16 cm baking pan lined with parchment paper. Bake at 180°C for about 35 minutes in static mode or at 170°C for 50 minutes with convection. After baking, leave the cake inside the switched-off oven for 10 minutes.

"For the cleanest flavor and the best crust, always use cornstarch. Potato starch creates a heavier texture and a dull aftertaste that overwhelms the yogurt,” baker Ivan Terentyev explained in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Common Mistakes That Cause the Cake to Collapse

Without a gluten framework, this dessert is extremely delicate. Sudden temperature changes or aggressive mixing can quickly ruin the structure.

Problem Cause
The cake collapses after baking Removed from the oven too quickly or insufficient starch
Rubbery texture Overmixing or using a mixer after adding egg whites
Wet bottom layer Using yogurt with low fat content or excess moisture
"If you are nervous about delicate soufflé-style cakes, start with denser desserts before moving to this recipe. Yogurt cloud cake requires patience and precision,” nutrition consultant Ekaterina Smirnova told Pravda.Ru.

How to Make It Look Bakery-Perfect

For a refined restaurant-style appearance, use natural vanilla seeds instead of powdered vanilla. The tiny black specks throughout the white interior instantly elevate the presentation and add a deeper aroma.

Dust the cooled cake lightly with powdered sugar and serve chilled for the smoothest texture and cleanest slices.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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