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Avoid Salmonella Risk: Celebrity Chef Reveals Proper Egg-Cracking Technique

Recipes

Chef José Andrés has warned about a common mistake people make when cracking eggs that can pose a serious health risk, according to ABC.

Cracked egg
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Aleksey Dorofeev is licensed under publiс domain
Cracked egg

"We take a plate or something like what I have here – a blender bowl – and try to crack the egg on the edge. But what happens when you do that? A large crack forms in the shell, and part of the shell ends up inside the egg. No, that's a sure way to get salmonella,” he said.

According to Andrés, hitting an egg against the edge of a bowl or glass creates sharp fractures that can push small shell fragments into the egg. These fragments may carry bacteria, increasing the risk of contamination.

To reduce the risk, the chef recommends cracking eggs on a flat surface such as a table or cutting board. Use gentle tapping motions rather than striking the egg forcefully against an edge.

This method prevents the shell from shattering into multiple small pieces that could fall into the egg white or yolk, making food preparation safer and cleaner.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
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