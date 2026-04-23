Herring Cooking Mistakes: Why This Fish Is Best Left Salted

Herring is a regular item on store shelves. It is affordable, popular, and in its salted form has long become a national delicacy. However, as soon as thermal processing of this fish is mentioned, experienced cooks and fishermen reluctantly shake their heads. Unlike pike or zander, herring is almost never fried and is not used as a base for fish soup. This is not a matter of fashion, but a purely technological barrier that turns delicate fillet into a culinary nightmare.

Photo: commons.wikimedia. org by Takeaway, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Herring with onions

Fat Content Factor: Why the Broth Is Hopeless

The main feature of herring is its extreme fat content. Depending on the season of catch and the specific type, fat content ranges from 16 to 34%. For comparison, traditional catches of large pike or perch provide dietary meat ideal for clear broth. Herring behaves differently when boiled. The high concentration of fat makes the soup cloudy, and the surface becomes covered with a dense oily film that looks utterly unappetizing.

"Herring is a very specific fish. It contains too much fat, which oxidizes quickly when heated. If for salting this is an advantage, creating that delicate texture, then for hot dishes it is a sure way to ruin a meal,” noted Pavel Smirnov in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Because fatty fish in hot form has extremely low demand, fresh frozen herring is rarely supplied to stores. Shelves are dominated by preserves and salted carcasses. This creates a closed loop: lack of consumer interest dictates supplier assortment.

Aromatic Impact and Texture

The problem of smell is even more acute. Herring contains a significant amount of trimethylamine. Under normal conditions, this substance is responsible for the characteristic fishy smell, but when heated its aroma intensifies many times, acquiring sharp notes reminiscent of ammonia. Even pets accustomed to fish often refuse such food — the pungent smell repels even cats.

Property Result During Cooking/Frying Fat content (up to 34%) Cloudy broth, heavy oily film Trimethylamine Sharp ammonia-like smell Flesh structure Breaks into small flakes

"The flesh of this fish does not hold its shape during heat treatment. It literally falls apart, turning the soup into an unclear suspension. For classic fish soup, where solid pieces are important, herring is completely unsuitable,” explained Mikhail Kravtsov in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

Consequences of Frying: A Bitter Experience

Fried herring is a challenge not only for taste buds but for the entire apartment. The fat of this fish begins to taste bitter when strongly heated. Instead of a golden crust, the result is a product with questionable flavor. In addition, the pungent smell of fried fish fat is extremely persistent. It quickly absorbs into textiles, curtains, and clothing. Ventilation helps little — the specific odor can remain indoors for up to two weeks.

"When frying, herring fat changes its structure. The taste becomes rancid. This cannot be compared with catching and cooking zander, whose meat remains stable at any temperature,” emphasized Dmitry Melnikov in an interview with Pravda.Ru.

While river fish is caught in city centers for fresh dishes, marine herring remains the queen exclusively of cold preparations. Its domain is salt, oil, and cold storage, not a hot pan or boiling pot.

Answers to Popular Questions

Why is fresh herring rarely found in stores?

Demand for fresh herring is extremely low due to its culinary characteristics. Retailers prefer to supply it salted or as preserves, which are reliably purchased.

Can cats be fed boiled herring?

In theory, yes, but in practice the strong smell of trimethylamine, intensified during boiling, often repels animals. In addition, excess fat may be harmful to their digestion.

Is it true that the smell after frying herring lingers?

Yes, due to the high concentration of fatty acids and specific compounds, the smell is very volatile and deeply penetrates porous surfaces. Simple ventilation will not quickly solve the problem.