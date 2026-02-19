World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Sheet Pan Mac and Cheese: The Crispy Upgrade Everyone Craves

Recipes

A single cooking technique can completely redefine a familiar dish. That transformation happens with sheet pan mac and cheese, inspired by a recipe from Giada De Laurentiis. Baking the pasta on a flat sheet pan instead of a deep dish creates dramatically more crispy, caramelized edges — the very bites most people reach for first. The method also speeds up cooking while delivering a deeply satisfying three-cheese richness.

Oven-baked mac and cheese
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Martin, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Why the Sheet Pan Method Works

The defining feature of this approach lies in spreading the pasta mixture into a thin, even layer. Unlike traditional casseroles, where only the top surface browns, the sheet pan technique encourages golden crust formation across nearly the entire dish.

"My favorite part of sheet pan pastas is the crispy bits on top,” Giada De Laurentiis explains.

Home cooks frequently praise the dish for its comforting, indulgent texture. The contrast between creamy interior and crisp edges becomes the recipe's greatest appeal.

How to Prepare the Dish

The recipe begins with a crunchy topping. Combine breadcrumbs, finely grated Parmesan, salt, and olive oil until the mixture resembles damp sand. This layer later develops the signature crisp finish.

Next comes the cheese sauce. Melt butter in a saucepan, whisk in flour, and gradually pour in milk while stirring continuously. As the sauce thickens slightly, season with salt and garlic powder, then add shredded cheeses. Stir until the mixture turns smooth and fully melted.

Cook short pasta separately until just shy of al dente. Transfer it directly into the warm cheese sauce to ensure even coating. Spread the mixture across a greased sheet pan, scatter drained cherry tomatoes over the surface, and finish with the prepared breadcrumb topping.

Bake the dish in the upper section of the oven for approximately 20 to 25 minutes. The top should appear golden and bubbling. Allow the mac and cheese to rest for at least 10 minutes before serving to stabilize the texture.

Tips for Better Results

Several practical adjustments can further enhance flavor and consistency:

Line the oven with foil to catch any bubbling cheese or drips.
Replace part of the milk with cream for a richer sauce.
Experiment with cheese combinations. White cheddar introduces sharpness, while smoked Gouda adds subtle depth.

The sheet pan format ensures more toasted areas than conventional baking dishes. This distribution produces a dynamic texture, combining creamy, velvety pasta with irresistible crispy edges.

