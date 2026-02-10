This breakfast option is once again gaining popularity, and the reason is obvious: the ingredients can be found in almost any kitchen. Potatoes provide long-lasting satiety, eggs add protein, and onions bring a bright, slightly sweet flavor after frying.
"This dish works not only for breakfast but also as a quick lunch or dinner when you don't want to spend time on complicated recipes. It's often cooked at summer cottages, in villages, or in situations where only basic products are available,” said cafeteria chef and Pravda.ru contributor Lyudmila Kravtsova.
For 2-3 servings, only simple ingredients are required:
This basic set is usually already at home, which is why the recipe is often called "anti-crisis” and universal.
The best option is to boil the potatoes in their skins in advance. This helps preserve flavor, prevents them from falling apart during frying, and allows a golden crust to form more easily.
Boiling usually takes 20-25 minutes after the water comes to a boil. Leftover potatoes from the previous day work perfectly and make cooking even faster. Once cooled, peel the potatoes and cut them into slices or sticks.
Heat oil in a frying pan and first cook the onions until golden. Then add the potatoes and fry for a few more minutes until lightly browned.
"It's important not to overdry the potatoes: they should stay soft inside while developing a light crust on the outside. Salt and pepper are best added closer to the end so the flavor remains balanced,” said sous-chef and Pravda.ru contributor Artem Volkov.
For a richer aroma, some cooks add a bit of garlic or a pinch of paprika.
Beat the eggs with milk until smooth and pour the mixture over the potatoes and onions. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and cook for about 5-6 minutes.
The eggs should set gently without drying out. Fresh herbs can be added at the end for a lighter, fresher taste. The result resembles a simple homemade casserole prepared directly in the pan, Sterlegrad reports.
This basic recipe easily turns into a hearty meal with a few additions:
The choice depends entirely on what is available in the refrigerator, which is exactly why the dish remains popular.
Can raw potatoes be used?
Yes, but cooking time will increase. Raw potatoes need longer frying and may burn on the outside while staying undercooked inside.
What can replace milk in the egg mixture?
Cream, sour cream, or even a little water will work. Sour cream gives a denser, rustic taste, while cream makes the dish softer.
Which fat is better for frying?
Vegetable oil makes the potatoes crispier. Butter adds aroma but browns faster, so it's best mixed with vegetable oil.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Shortly before her tragic death, Aliya Galitskaya, ex-wife of Alfa-Bank board member Alexander Galitsky, recorded a video plea to President Putin alleging threats, custody disputes, and political disagreements