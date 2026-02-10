A Simple Potato and Egg Breakfast Making a Comeback

This breakfast option is once again gaining popularity, and the reason is obvious: the ingredients can be found in almost any kitchen. Potatoes provide long-lasting satiety, eggs add protein, and onions bring a bright, slightly sweet flavor after frying.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Елена Назарова is licensed under publiс domain Potatoes with herbs in a frying pan

"This dish works not only for breakfast but also as a quick lunch or dinner when you don't want to spend time on complicated recipes. It's often cooked at summer cottages, in villages, or in situations where only basic products are available,” said cafeteria chef and Pravda.ru contributor Lyudmila Kravtsova.

Ingredients You Will Need

For 2-3 servings, only simple ingredients are required:

potatoes — about 700 g;

onions — 2 medium;

eggs — 3;

milk — about 80 ml (can be replaced with sour cream or cream);

salt and black pepper — to taste;

vegetable oil — for frying;

fresh herbs — optional.

This basic set is usually already at home, which is why the recipe is often called "anti-crisis” and universal.

How to Prepare the Potato Base

The best option is to boil the potatoes in their skins in advance. This helps preserve flavor, prevents them from falling apart during frying, and allows a golden crust to form more easily.

Boiling usually takes 20-25 minutes after the water comes to a boil. Leftover potatoes from the previous day work perfectly and make cooking even faster. Once cooled, peel the potatoes and cut them into slices or sticks.

Frying Onions and Potatoes: The Core Flavor

Heat oil in a frying pan and first cook the onions until golden. Then add the potatoes and fry for a few more minutes until lightly browned.

"It's important not to overdry the potatoes: they should stay soft inside while developing a light crust on the outside. Salt and pepper are best added closer to the end so the flavor remains balanced,” said sous-chef and Pravda.ru contributor Artem Volkov.

For a richer aroma, some cooks add a bit of garlic or a pinch of paprika.

Egg Mixture: How to Keep It Tender

Beat the eggs with milk until smooth and pour the mixture over the potatoes and onions. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and cook for about 5-6 minutes.

The eggs should set gently without drying out. Fresh herbs can be added at the end for a lighter, fresher taste. The result resembles a simple homemade casserole prepared directly in the pan, Sterlegrad reports.

How to Make the Dish More Filling

This basic recipe easily turns into a hearty meal with a few additions:

fried sausage or hot dogs;

mushrooms;

grated cheese;

tomatoes or bell peppers;

green onions.

The choice depends entirely on what is available in the refrigerator, which is exactly why the dish remains popular.

Helpful Cooking Tips

Boil the potatoes in advance and let them cool completely.

Do not fry onions over very high heat to avoid bitterness.

Use a thick-bottomed pan for even browning.

Add the eggs only after the potatoes are well fried.

Cook covered over low heat to keep the eggs juicy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can raw potatoes be used?

Yes, but cooking time will increase. Raw potatoes need longer frying and may burn on the outside while staying undercooked inside.

What can replace milk in the egg mixture?

Cream, sour cream, or even a little water will work. Sour cream gives a denser, rustic taste, while cream makes the dish softer.

Which fat is better for frying?

Vegetable oil makes the potatoes crispier. Butter adds aroma but browns faster, so it's best mixed with vegetable oil.