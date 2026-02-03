World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Potato, Chicken, and Mushroom Casserole That Tastes Like French Gratin

Recipes

Sometimes the simplest ingredients come together to create a dish that unexpectedly recalls restaurant-style classics. A basic casserole made from potatoes, chicken, and mushrooms easily transforms into a hearty take on French gratin, complete with a golden crust and rich flavor. Careful layering and slow, steady baking in the oven make all the difference.

Chicken and Potato Casserole
Photo: Pravda.ru by Елена Назарова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Chicken and Potato Casserole

Why This Dish Draws Comparisons to Gratin

French gratin earns its reputation through a delicate texture and a beautifully browned top. This home-style interpretation achieves a similar effect without cream or complicated techniques. Thinly sliced potatoes bake evenly, chicken fillet stays juicy, and mushrooms add a deep, savory aroma, much like in a traditional mushroom potato gratin.

Sour cream sauce binds all the components, while grated cheese forms an appetizing crust. The result feels denser and more filling than classic gratin, yet it preserves the same comforting character.

Ingredients for the Casserole

This recipe uses accessible products that you can find in any grocery store.

Potatoes — 600 g
Chicken fillet — 400 g
Champignons — 300 g
Onions — 2
Sour cream — 200 g
Hard cheese, grated — 150 g
Vegetable oil — for frying
Salt — to taste
Black pepper — to taste

Preparation, Layering, and Baking

Slice the potatoes into thin rounds so they bake evenly. Cut the chicken fillet into small cubes to keep the meat juicy. Slice the mushrooms and cut the onions into half rings.

Fry the chicken together with the onions until lightly golden. Cook the mushrooms separately so they release excess moisture and retain a concentrated flavor, as cooks often do in rustic potato and chicken bakes.

Lightly grease a baking dish with vegetable oil, then layer the ingredients: start with potatoes, follow with chicken and onions, and add mushrooms on top. Season each layer moderately with salt and pepper. Finish with another layer of potatoes, spread the sour cream evenly, and generously sprinkle grated cheese over the surface, as it creates the signature golden crust.

Cover the dish with foil and bake it in an oven preheated to 180°C for about 50 minutes. During this time, the potatoes soften and the flavors meld. Remove the foil and bake for another 10-15 minutes until the top turns golden. Let the casserole rest briefly after baking so the layers hold their shape.

"In casseroles like this, success depends not on the recipe itself but on the sequence of steps: thinly sliced potatoes, well-evaporated mushrooms, and cheese added at the very end always guarantee bright flavor and the right texture," says chef and columnist Dmitry Vadimovich Kozlov of Pravda.ru.

Classic gratin usually contains no meat and relies on cream, which makes it lighter. A casserole with chicken and mushrooms wins in heartiness and can easily replace a full lunch or dinner, while keeping the preparation method simple and approachable.

Sour cream gives the dish a more homestyle taste, while cream brings it closer to traditional gratin.

Doctor Names Healthiest Vegetable in the World
Sun Unleashes 17 Powerful Flares in One Day, Including Rare X8.11 Event
Xi Jinping Wants to Make Chinese Yuan Global Reserve Currency
Xi Jinping Wants to Make Chinese Yuan Global Reserve Currency
