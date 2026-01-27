World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Warming, Toning, and Calming: Five Herbal Teas for Every Mood

Five Proven Herbal Tea Recipes for Energy, Calm, and Warmth
A thermos with fragrant herbal tea can help you relax, warm up, or recharge. We have selected five recipes that have been tested during long walks and busy days. Choose the one that fits your mood today.

Ginger tea
Photo: Designed by Freepik by freepik, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Ginger tea

Warming Ginger Tea

This bold tea with a sharp, spicy taste improves blood circulation and has antiseptic and stimulating properties. It is perfect for chilly evenings and helps fight the first signs of a cold.

Peel a small piece of ginger root and slice it thinly. Place it in a thermos along with a few cinnamon sticks, half a lemon cut into slices, and one teaspoon of dried cloves. Pour boiling water over the mixture, close the lid, and let it steep for 10 to 15 minutes.

Strengthening Rosehip Tea

This tea is especially useful during cold and flu season. Rosehip infusion slows the growth of bacteria and infections and works as a natural multivitamin. It contains vitamins A, E, P, K, B2, and a very high concentration of vitamin C.

Rosehips lose their beneficial properties over time, so always choose berries from the current year.

For one liter of tea, use 30 grams of rosehip fruits, 10 grams of lingonberry leaves, 30 grams of nettle leaves, and honey to taste. Pour one liter of water over the mixture, simmer for 10 minutes, then transfer to a preheated thermos and let it steep for two hours.

Summer Tea from Berry Leaves

This herbal drink boosts not only vitamins but also mood. Its base is the fragrant leaves of sweet berries, making it ideal for summer, especially when fresh leaves can be gathered by hand.

Add cherry and wild strawberry leaves to a thermos as you would loose-leaf tea, pour boiling water over them, add a touch of vanilla, and let steep for 15 to 30 minutes.

An alternative blend includes raspberry leaves, cinnamon, and orange zest. The tea has a gentle natural sweetness with zero calories.

Do not combine too many strong aromas such as lemon balm, oregano, mint, thyme, fennel, coriander, jasmine, or lavender. Let one main ingredient dominate while the others remain subtle.

Toning Tea for Sauna or Steam Bath

Herbal tea before a sauna helps restore fluid balance, enhances detoxification, and supports recovery.

A gentle rosehip infusion works best. Crush the rosehip fruits and brew them in a thermos together with leaves of your favorite berries, such as strawberry, blueberry, or lingonberry. Begin drinking the tea about 30 minutes before entering the sauna.

Calming Tea for Fatigue and Low Mood

To gently restore strength after a long workday or ease emotional tension, a calming herbal tea works wonders.

Combine mint, St. John's wort, and oregano in equal proportions. Place the mixture in a thermos, pour boiling water over it, and let it steep for 10 to 20 minutes. The result is a soothing, grounding infusion that helps bring balance back.

