World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Oven-Baked Meat Cutlets: Juicy, Delicious, and Simple

Juicy Oven-Baked Cutlets: Flavorful and Easy Home Cooking
Recipes

Juicy cutlets without frying and greasy splatters are no longer a culinary compromise. Baking in the oven produces tender, aromatic meat with even texture, requiring minimal attention at the stove. This method is increasingly favored for everyday home cooking, where both flavor and convenience matter, Ricetta Sprint reports.

Soviet lunch: A cutlet with mashed potatoes
Photo: Сакиулова Ольга is licensed under Public domain
Soviet lunch: A cutlet with mashed potatoes

Why Oven-Baked Cutlets Are Especially Juicy

The key advantage of this method is even heating. Cutlets cook thoroughly on all sides, retaining juices, and avoiding the dryness sometimes caused by frying. There's no need to constantly flip the patties or monitor oil temperature.

The composition of the meat mixture also matters. A blend of beef and pork provides a balance of flavor and fat, while baking at 180°C preserves fiber tenderness. This principle is often used in other baked meat dishes where juiciness without excess fat is essential.

Potatoes and Onions: The Secret to Softness

Grated potato plays a crucial role, holding moisture inside the cutlets and creating a light texture. It's important not to squeeze out the potato juice, which acts as a natural "moisturizer” for the mixture.

Chopped onions, mashed into a pulp, enhance this effect. Combined with herbs and a pinch of thyme, they add both juiciness and rich aroma. Similar techniques are used in baked whole meat dishes, achieving tenderness without complex marinades.

Simple Preparation

Preparation is straightforward: grind the meat, add grated potato, onion, eggs, herbs, and spices. Careful mixing ensures uniformity, resulting in tender cutlets after baking.

Shaping the patties requires no breading or pre-frying. Place them directly on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake for 35-40 minutes. This method is ideal for cooks who value recipes with minimal steps, similar to other oven-baked dishes like cheese-topped baked chicken.

Oven vs. Pan-Frying

Classic fried cutlets demand attention and oil, with results often dependent on temperature and flipping. In the oven, all cutlets cook evenly at the same time.

Baked cutlets also reheat well, staying tender even the next day, making them convenient for meal prep. The same principle applies to other weekday meals where food should maintain flavor after storage.

Tips for Best Results

  • Use a beef and pork blend for flavor and juiciness.
  • Do not squeeze out potato juice-it keeps the mixture moist.
  • Mix thoroughly and patiently for uniform texture.
  • For maximum tenderness, cover the baking sheet with foil for the first 20 minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can these cutlets be prepared in advance? Yes, they store well and retain their texture when reheated.

Are they suitable for a children's menu? Yes, with moderate spices, they remain soft and low in fat.

Can thyme be replaced with other herbs? Dill, parsley, or dried herbs work well depending on taste.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Denmark Threatens to Seize Land Under Russian Embassy Buildings
World
Denmark Threatens to Seize Land Under Russian Embassy Buildings
From Zorkiy to Rassvet, but Not Starlink: Russia Accelerates Satellite Internet Plans
Science
From Zorkiy to Rassvet, but Not Starlink: Russia Accelerates Satellite Internet Plans
Bundeswehr Leaves Greenland Abruptly Amid U.S. Pressure
World
Bundeswehr Leaves Greenland Abruptly Amid U.S. Pressure
Popular
Russian Political Scientist Warns Europe Faces Nuclear Retaliation if War Support Continues

Russian political scientist Sergey Karaganov, speaking to American blogger Tucker Carlson, once again argued that a limited nuclear strike against Europe could become inevitable if the conflict around Ukraine continues.

Russia to Rain Nuclear Blood and Fire on Germany and UK
Trump May Annex Three Other States After Greenland
Greenland Moves Signal Potential Expansion of Trump’s Territorial Claims
Syrian Kurds Capitulate as U.S.-Brokered Deal Reshapes the North
Compact AK-12K Designed for Storm Troops Enters Serial Production
3D Mapping Reveals Hidden Earthquake Risks Beneath Istanbul Anton Kulikov EU Considers Retaliatory 'Big Bazooka' Tariffs Against US Amid Greenland Dispute Oleg Artyukov Why Cheese Has Captivated the World for Thousands of Years Andrey Mihayloff
Russian President Observes Epiphany by Immersing in Ice Hole
Russia to Launch Mass Production of Broadband Satellite Internet Terminals
German Bundeswehr Secretly Withdraws from Greenland Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
German Bundeswehr Secretly Withdraws from Greenland Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
Last materials
EU Considers Retaliatory 'Big Bazooka' Tariffs Against US Amid Greenland Dispute
LG Electronics Seeks Trademark Registration in Russia After Market Exit
Silver Breaks Historic Barrier, Surging Above 95 Dollars per Ounce
Why Cheese Has Captivated the World for Thousands of Years
US Debt Jumps Nearly One Trillion Dollars in Trump’s First Year Back in Office
Moscow Tests Unmanned Metro Trains on the Big Circle Line
Moscow Accuses European Leaders of Performative Calls for Dialogue With Russia
Moldova Moves to Leave the CIS as Foreign Minister Announces Formal Exit
Denmark Threatens to Seize Land Under Russian Embassy Buildings
Denmark Warns of War with US if Trump Moves to Seize Greenland
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.