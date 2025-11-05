World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Mulled Wine Can Harm Health if Consumed Frequently

Recipes

Mulled wine is cherished for its warmth, aroma, and ability to lift the mood on cold days. However, according to Irina Lyalina, acting dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences at the State University of Education, even this comforting drink can cause harm if not consumed responsibly.

Mulled wine
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Mulled wine

Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions of mulled wine can have side effects. The non-alcoholic type, often made from fruit juices, can contain high levels of sugar, especially after boiling when water evaporates and natural sugar concentration rises.

Alcohol and Sugar: A Harmful Duo

“Any component in mulled wine may trigger an allergic reaction,” the biologist cautioned. “The alcoholic version places extra strain on the liver and heart, especially with frequent or heavy consumption. Combined with sugar, it becomes high in calories and may lead to weight gain. This mix of alcohol and sugar can also cause spikes in blood pressure.”

Still, in moderate amounts, alcoholic mulled wine may offer limited benefits due to its polyphenols and warming effect, though these are outweighed by the risks of alcohol and sugar. The non-alcoholic version remains a safer and more versatile alternative—provided that the sugar content is kept under control.

Traditional mulled wine can also be replaced with hot spiced herbal drinks. A simple tea or herbal infusion with ginger, cinnamon, and cloves can create a similar warming sensation. Gingerol, found in ginger, activates the tongue’s heat receptors and promotes thermogenesis—the body’s natural warming process.

Fresh ginger root works best, but powdered ginger can also be used. Such spiced drinks can be enjoyed safely throughout the autumn and winter months, providing warmth and comfort without the downsides of alcohol or excessive sugar.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
One Earbud Danger: How Monophonic Listening Harms Your Ears
Health
One Earbud Danger: How Monophonic Listening Harms Your Ears
Russia Launches Secret Khabarovsk Nuclear Submarine Built to Carry Poseidon Drones
Russia
Russia Launches Secret Khabarovsk Nuclear Submarine Built to Carry Poseidon Drones
Popular
Video: Russian Forces Repel NATO-Backed Assault on Kupyansk

Russian troops from the 68th Division successfully repelled an armored push by Ukrainian forces toward Kupyansk

Video: Russian Forces Repel NATO-Backed Assault on Kupyansk
Putin’s Revelation of Poseidon Submarine Seen as Warning to Britain
Putin’s Revelation of Poseidon Submarine Seen as Warning to Britain
US NATO Representative Urges Zelensky to End Conflict
Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken Walks Back Threat to 'Wipe Moscow Off the Map'
Ukrainian Financing at Risk as Europe Debates Frozen Russian Assets Lyuba Lulko Curious About Caracas? The Venezuela Military Buildup Explained. Guy Somerset From Samhain to Halloween: Not Satanic, Just Seasonal Traditions Evgeniya Petrova
Ukrainian Financing at Risk as Europe Debates Frozen Russian Assets
One Earbud Danger: How Monophonic Listening Harms Your Ears
Kim Jong Un Visits Elite 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army
Kim Jong Un Visits Elite 11th Corps of the Korean People’s Army
Last materials
Mulled Wine Can Harm Health if Consumed Frequently
Bubble Tea Drink May Lead to Serious Digestive Problems
Over 30 People, Including Children, Suffer Eye Burns in Russian Cinema Incident
North Korea Sends 10,000 Troops to Russia as Military Cooperation Deepens
Chinese Analysts: Putin’s Moves After U.S. Sanctions Redefined Global Power Balance
Putin Reveals Details of New Nuclear-Powered Hypersonic Missiles
Ukrainian Financing at Risk as Europe Debates Frozen Russian Assets
One Earbud Danger: How Monophonic Listening Harms Your Ears
Video: Russian Forces Repel NATO-Backed Assault on Kupyansk
US NATO Representative Urges Zelensky to End Conflict
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.