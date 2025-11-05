Mulled Wine Can Harm Health if Consumed Frequently

Mulled wine is cherished for its warmth, aroma, and ability to lift the mood on cold days. However, according to Irina Lyalina, acting dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences at the State University of Education, even this comforting drink can cause harm if not consumed responsibly.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Mulled wine

Both alcoholic and non-alcoholic versions of mulled wine can have side effects. The non-alcoholic type, often made from fruit juices, can contain high levels of sugar, especially after boiling when water evaporates and natural sugar concentration rises.

Alcohol and Sugar: A Harmful Duo

“Any component in mulled wine may trigger an allergic reaction,” the biologist cautioned. “The alcoholic version places extra strain on the liver and heart, especially with frequent or heavy consumption. Combined with sugar, it becomes high in calories and may lead to weight gain. This mix of alcohol and sugar can also cause spikes in blood pressure.”

Still, in moderate amounts, alcoholic mulled wine may offer limited benefits due to its polyphenols and warming effect, though these are outweighed by the risks of alcohol and sugar. The non-alcoholic version remains a safer and more versatile alternative—provided that the sugar content is kept under control.

Traditional mulled wine can also be replaced with hot spiced herbal drinks. A simple tea or herbal infusion with ginger, cinnamon, and cloves can create a similar warming sensation. Gingerol, found in ginger, activates the tongue’s heat receptors and promotes thermogenesis—the body’s natural warming process.

Fresh ginger root works best, but powdered ginger can also be used. Such spiced drinks can be enjoyed safely throughout the autumn and winter months, providing warmth and comfort without the downsides of alcohol or excessive sugar.