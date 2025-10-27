Best Autumn Drinks to Boost Immunity and Energy

World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
With the arrival of autumn, the body naturally adjusts to cooler temperatures and shorter days, requiring extra care and gentle support. According to doctor Olga Ulankina, balanced nutrition and the right choice of drinks can help maintain energy levels, strengthen the immune system, and prevent seasonal ailments.

Tea with ginger and honey
Tea with ginger and honey

Simple Foundation: Water and Herbal Teas

The expert emphasizes that the main drink in the daily diet should be plain, room-temperature water. It perfectly quenches thirst and keeps the mucous membranes hydrated, which is especially important during the cold season, Ulankina noted.

She also recommends adding herbal teas and natural fruit infusions to your routine:

  • Rosehip — a source of vitamin C and a natural antioxidant.
  • Chamomile — calms and gently supports digestion.
  • Ginger with turmeric — helps warm the body and increase vitality.
  • Cranberry and sea buckthorn infusions — strengthen immunity when prepared gently without overboiling.
  • Homemade compotes made from apples, pears, or plums — help restore microelement balance when cooked with minimal sugar.

Healthy vs. Unhealthy Autumn Drinks

Category Healthy Drinks Unhealthy Drinks
Water Room-temperature water Ice-cold water, soda
Tea Herbal, green, or ginger tea Strong black coffee, energy drinks
Fruit Drinks Homemade berry infusions, compotes Packaged juices with sugar
Other Warm milk, rosehip decoction Alcohol, cold fruit juices with ice

Why Cold Drinks Are Bad Choice in Autumn

Excessively cold beverages can cause spasms in the throat and stomach, increasing the risk of chills and weakening immune defenses. Even cold water after outdoor activity puts stress on the body. Moderately warm drinks are preferable, especially in the morning and evening.

Coffee and Energy Drinks: Handle with Care

As daylight shortens, many people turn to caffeine for energy. However, Ulankina warns that too much coffee can lead to dehydration and anxiety. Large amounts of strong black coffee may cause dehydration, which is undesirable when the immune system is already under strain, she said.

Energy drinks are even more harmful: their short-term stimulating effect is followed by fatigue and sleep disruption, gradually exhausting the nervous system.

Myth of Alcohol’s Warming Effect

Many mistakenly believe that alcohol helps to warm up in cold weather. In fact, alcohol causes a brief expansion of blood vessels followed by a rapid loss of body heat, which increases the risk of hypothermia and weakens immune resistance. Frequent alcohol consumption also suppresses immunity and disrupts metabolism.

Hidden Dangers of Sugary Drinks

Sweetened beverages like soda and packaged juices contain excessive sugar, putting extra strain on the pancreas and disturbing gut microbiota. Sweet sodas can upset intestinal microflora, while packaged juices bring little real vitamin benefit, Ulankina explained.

Homemade fruit drinks and diluted infusions are a better alternative, allowing you to control the amount of sugar and preserve natural vitamins.

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
