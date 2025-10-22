New research published in the journal Nutrients suggests that dark chocolate milk may enhance sprint speed and endurance. Scientists from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore discovered that cocoa-enriched milk can improve short-distance running performance, thanks to the flavonoid antioxidants it contains. These compounds increase oxygen delivery to muscles and reduce fatigue.
The experiment involved 20 volunteers who completed a series of intensive sprints after consuming either milk with dark chocolate or milk with white chocolate. Within minutes of drinking the cocoa-enriched milk, participants demonstrated faster times in the second round of sprints and a lower fatigue index compared to the control group.
According to the researchers, the combination of sugars and bioactive compounds in cocoa promotes more efficient energy recovery and helps protect muscles from oxidative stress. Even small improvements — around 1 percent — can make a significant difference for professional athletes where milliseconds count.
Dark chocolate milk is more than a delicious treat — it may serve as a simple, natural way to enhance athletic performance and recovery. For sprinters and short-distance athletes, even modest gains in speed and endurance could translate into a competitive edge, making this traditional beverage an overlooked ally in sports nutrition.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Two oil refineries in NATO member states Hungary and Romania—both processing Russian crude—were rocked by explosions within 24 hours, prompting safety investigations and political speculation