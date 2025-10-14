Tsvetaeva Apple Pie Recipe: Classic Russian Dessert at Home

Tsvetaeva apple pie is one of Russia’s most cherished desserts, beloved for its delicate texture, sweet-tart apple filling, and tender pastry. This classic pie is named after the famous Russian poetess Marina Tsvetaeva, who reportedly enjoyed simple, comforting desserts. Perfect for tea time or family gatherings, the pie combines the rich aroma of baked apples with a soft, buttery crust, making it a timeless treat for every occasion.

Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

150 g unsalted butter, chilled

1/2 cup sugar (plus extra for sprinkling)

1 large egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking powder

4 medium apples (preferably tart varieties)

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Step-by-Step Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the Dough

In a large bowl, combine flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Cut the chilled butter into small cubes and rub it into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Add the egg and vanilla extract, mixing until the dough forms a soft ball. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Step 2: Prepare the Apple Filling

Peel, core, and thinly slice the apples. Place them in a bowl, sprinkle with sugar and cinnamon, and toss to coat evenly. Let the mixture sit for 10 minutes to release some juices.

Step 3: Assemble the Pie

Preheat your oven to 180°C (350°F). Roll out two-thirds of the dough on a lightly floured surface and line the bottom of a greased 9-inch (23 cm) pie pan. Spread the apple mixture evenly over the base. Roll out the remaining dough and cover the apples, sealing the edges. Cut small slits on top to allow steam to escape.

Step 4: Bake the Pie

Brush the top crust with a little milk or beaten egg and sprinkle with sugar. Bake in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes, or until the crust is golden brown and the apples are tender.

Step 5: Serve and Enjoy

Let the pie cool slightly before slicing. Serve warm or at room temperature, optionally with a dollop of cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Enjoy the delicate flavors and comforting aroma of this classic Russian dessert.

Tips for Perfect Tsvetaeva Apple Pie