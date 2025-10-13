Autumn fills the kitchen with the scent of spices, roasted fruit and comfort. Once relegated to porridge, pumpkin now takes center stage in desserts that prove irresistible — a straightforward recipe that will surprise even those who once turned away from squash.
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
Запечённая тыква с орехами
Why Pumpkin Works
Pumpkin is autumn’s true gift: rich in vitamins A, E and C and loaded with fiber, it boosts immunity while offering a natural sweetness. Roasting mellows its flavour into nutty notes and transforms sugars into a delicate caramel crust that makes every slice mouthwatering. For the most tender, least watery results, choose a muscat or butternut squash — they offer superior sweetness and texture.
Ingredients for a Cozy Evening
1 kg pumpkin (muscat or another sweet variety)
200 g sugar
1 tsp ground cinnamon
3 tbsp lemon juice
Walnuts, pine nuts or pecans, for serving
Optional: a dash of vanilla, ground nutmeg or anise for deeper spice notes
How to Make It — Step-by-Step
Prepare the pumpkin. Peel and cut the pumpkin into large wedges. Use a sharp knife or a vegetable peeler for clean, safe cuts.
Season the slices. Arrange the wedges in a baking dish, sprinkle evenly with sugar and cinnamon, then drizzle the lemon juice to add brightness and keep the sweetness balanced.
Roast until caramelized. Preheat the oven to 200 °C (390 °F). Roast for 30 minutes, turn the pieces gently, then roast another 20 minutes until a thin caramel crust forms.
Finish and serve. Scatter toasted nuts over the hot pumpkin. For a restaurant-style finish, add a spoonful of thick yogurt or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Secrets to Perfect Caramelization
Choose a glass or ceramic baking dish — metal heats faster and risks burning the sugar.
Use cane sugar for a richer caramel colour and a subtle honey-like aroma.
Turn the wedges carefully to avoid breaking the soft pieces.
If you want a crisp top, switch to the grill/broil setting for the final five minutes.
Practical Tips
Add a pinch of salt to the pumpkin before roasting — a little salt enhances its natural sweetness.
Brush the pieces with a touch of melted butter for extra richness and tenderness.
Stir in raisins or chopped dried apricots to the baking dish — dried fruit soaks up the caramel syrup and adds depth.
For a lighter option, reduce the sugar and sweeten with honey or agave syrup.
Store the finished dessert in the refrigerator for up to three days; it remains delicious even cold.
A Russian diesel-electric submarine, Novorossiysk, was spotted surfacing off the coast of France near Brittany, prompting NATO and French naval monitoring, though Moscow insists the maneuver was part of a planned inter-fleet transfer