Autumn Baked Pumpkin — A 3-Step Dessert That Smells Like Home

Autumn fills the kitchen with the scent of spices, roasted fruit and comfort. Once relegated to porridge, pumpkin now takes center stage in desserts that prove irresistible — a straightforward recipe that will surprise even those who once turned away from squash.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Запечённая тыква с орехами

Why Pumpkin Works

Pumpkin is autumn’s true gift: rich in vitamins A, E and C and loaded with fiber, it boosts immunity while offering a natural sweetness. Roasting mellows its flavour into nutty notes and transforms sugars into a delicate caramel crust that makes every slice mouthwatering. For the most tender, least watery results, choose a muscat or butternut squash — they offer superior sweetness and texture.

Ingredients for a Cozy Evening

1 kg pumpkin (muscat or another sweet variety)

200 g sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

3 tbsp lemon juice

Walnuts, pine nuts or pecans, for serving

Optional: a dash of vanilla, ground nutmeg or anise for deeper spice notes

How to Make It — Step-by-Step

Prepare the pumpkin. Peel and cut the pumpkin into large wedges. Use a sharp knife or a vegetable peeler for clean, safe cuts. Season the slices. Arrange the wedges in a baking dish, sprinkle evenly with sugar and cinnamon, then drizzle the lemon juice to add brightness and keep the sweetness balanced. Roast until caramelized. Preheat the oven to 200 °C (390 °F). Roast for 30 minutes, turn the pieces gently, then roast another 20 minutes until a thin caramel crust forms. Finish and serve. Scatter toasted nuts over the hot pumpkin. For a restaurant-style finish, add a spoonful of thick yogurt or a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Secrets to Perfect Caramelization

Choose a glass or ceramic baking dish — metal heats faster and risks burning the sugar.

Use cane sugar for a richer caramel colour and a subtle honey-like aroma.

Turn the wedges carefully to avoid breaking the soft pieces.

If you want a crisp top, switch to the grill/broil setting for the final five minutes.

Practical Tips