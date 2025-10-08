Autumn Pumpkin and Feta Casserole: A Cozy, Flavorful Dinner

This autumn pumpkin and feta casserole is pure comfort on a plate. Sweet pumpkin, aromatic red onion, and slightly tart apples create a perfect balance, while a creamy custard of cream, honey, and eggs transforms everything into a rich and nourishing dish. Add some feta for a visually appealing and satisfying meal.
Ingredients for 6 Servings
Base:
- Pumpkin — 800 g
- Red onion — 150 g
- Apples — 3 (approx. 450 g)
- Feta cheese — 200 g
- Vegetable oil — 2 tbsp
Custard:
- Eggs — 3
- Cream 33% — 105 g
- Honey — 3 tbsp
- Rosemary — 2 sprigs
- Cinnamon — 1 g
- Salt and mixed pepper — to taste
Preparation Steps
Step 1: Prepare Vegetables
Slice the red onion into rings and cut the pumpkin into large chunks. Sauté in vegetable oil until lightly golden to enhance flavor.
Step 2: Prepare Apples
Core and peel the apples, then slice thinly.
Step 3: Assemble Base
Line a 30x17 cm baking dish with parchment. Combine apples with the sautéed vegetables and spread evenly in the dish.
Step 4: Make Custard
In a bowl, whisk together cream, honey, and eggs until smooth. Remove rosemary leaves from stems and stir into the mixture. Add salt, pepper, and cinnamon. Pour the custard over the apple-vegetable layer.
Step 5: Add Feta
Cut feta into cubes and scatter on top. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20 minutes.
Step 6: Finish and Serve
Once lightly browned, remove from the oven and let cool slightly. Sprinkle with mixed pepper before serving to enhance the flavors of pumpkin and creamy feta.
Flavor Tips
- Pumpkin adds natural sweetness.
- Apples contribute a subtle tartness.
- Feta provides a salty, creamy accent.
- Honey and rosemary tie all the flavors together.
Ingredient Substitutions
- No feta? Use bryndza or goat cheese for similar texture.
- Swap rosemary for thyme for a more aromatic flavor.
- Replace cream with a 1:1 mixture of sour cream and milk if needed.