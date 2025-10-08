World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Autumn Pumpkin and Feta Casserole: A Cozy, Flavorful Dinner

Recipes

This autumn pumpkin and feta casserole is pure comfort on a plate. Sweet pumpkin, aromatic red onion, and slightly tart apples create a perfect balance, while a creamy custard of cream, honey, and eggs transforms everything into a rich and nourishing dish. Add some feta for a visually appealing and satisfying meal.

Autumn pumpkin casserole with feta
Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under GNU Free Documentation License
Autumn pumpkin casserole with feta

Ingredients for 6 Servings

Base:

  • Pumpkin — 800 g
  • Red onion — 150 g
  • Apples — 3 (approx. 450 g)
  • Feta cheese — 200 g
  • Vegetable oil — 2 tbsp

Custard:

  • Eggs — 3
  • Cream 33% — 105 g
  • Honey — 3 tbsp
  • Rosemary — 2 sprigs
  • Cinnamon — 1 g
  • Salt and mixed pepper — to taste

Preparation Steps

Step 1: Prepare Vegetables

Slice the red onion into rings and cut the pumpkin into large chunks. Sauté in vegetable oil until lightly golden to enhance flavor.

Step 2: Prepare Apples

Core and peel the apples, then slice thinly.

Step 3: Assemble Base

Line a 30x17 cm baking dish with parchment. Combine apples with the sautéed vegetables and spread evenly in the dish.

Step 4: Make Custard

In a bowl, whisk together cream, honey, and eggs until smooth. Remove rosemary leaves from stems and stir into the mixture. Add salt, pepper, and cinnamon. Pour the custard over the apple-vegetable layer.

Step 5: Add Feta

Cut feta into cubes and scatter on top. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20 minutes.

Step 6: Finish and Serve

Once lightly browned, remove from the oven and let cool slightly. Sprinkle with mixed pepper before serving to enhance the flavors of pumpkin and creamy feta.

Flavor Tips

  • Pumpkin adds natural sweetness.
  • Apples contribute a subtle tartness.
  • Feta provides a salty, creamy accent.
  • Honey and rosemary tie all the flavors together.

Ingredient Substitutions

  • No feta? Use bryndza or goat cheese for similar texture.
  • Swap rosemary for thyme for a more aromatic flavor.
  • Replace cream with a 1:1 mixture of sour cream and milk if needed.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
Hotspots and Incidents
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Swims in Restricted Kazakh Lakes
Society
Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Swims in Restricted Kazakh Lakes
Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Should Ukraine Get Tomahawk Missiles
World
Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Should Ukraine Get Tomahawk Missiles
Popular
Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Should Ukraine Get Tomahawk Missiles

Analysts warn that the delivery of US Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine could put nearly 2,000 Russian military targets at risk, prompting Moscow to consider strong retaliatory measures

Russia May Use Tactical Nuclear Weapons Should Ukraine Get Tomahawk Missiles
Polish Officials Go Ballistic Over Angela Merkel's 'Pro-Russian' Ukraine Comments
Polish Officials Go Ballistic Over Angela Merkel's 'Pro-Russian' Ukraine Comments
China Warns: Japan Emerging as Hidden Threat to the United States
Russia Warns Kyiv of Painful Response After Strikes on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant
'Ukraine Should Not Lose, Putin Must Not Win': Why the West Chooses Careful Language Lyuba Lulko Russia to Phase Out Visa and Mastercard Cards Over Security Concerns Andrey Mihayloff Ugly Yellow PАZ-672: Most Beloved and Hardworking Bus in the USSR Sergey Mileshkin
Ukrainian Drone Hits Cooling Tower at Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant
Doctor Reveals Daily Habits That Damage the Heart and Blood Vessels
Trump's Tomahawk Decision May Ruin USA's Relations with Russia Completely
Trump's Tomahawk Decision May Ruin USA's Relations with Russia Completely
Last materials
Autumn Pumpkin and Feta Casserole: A Cozy, Flavorful Dinner
Modi’s Birthday Call to Putin Overshadows UK PM Starmer’s India Visit
Homemade Korovka: Step-by-Step Guide to Classic Russian Caramel Candies
'Ukraine Should Not Lose, Putin Must Not Win': Why the West Chooses Careful Language
Raw Video: Russian Soldier Defeats Five Ukrainian Troops in Fierce Close Combat in Donetsk
On His 73rd Birthday, Putin Reports Russian Advances and Credits Defense Industry
US Could Offload Aging JASSM/LRASM Stocks to Ukraine Instead of Tomahawks
Moscow Officially Withdraws from Russia–US Plutonium Disposal Pact
Video Shows Russian Iskander Missile Striking Drone Assembly Plant in Kherson
Moscow: Anchorage Peace Momentum on Ukraine Unfortunately Exhausted
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.