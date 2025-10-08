Autumn Pumpkin and Feta Casserole: A Cozy, Flavorful Dinner

This autumn pumpkin and feta casserole is pure comfort on a plate. Sweet pumpkin, aromatic red onion, and slightly tart apples create a perfect balance, while a creamy custard of cream, honey, and eggs transforms everything into a rich and nourishing dish. Add some feta for a visually appealing and satisfying meal.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under GNU Free Documentation License Autumn pumpkin casserole with feta

Ingredients for 6 Servings

Base:

Pumpkin — 800 g

Red onion — 150 g

Apples — 3 (approx. 450 g)

Feta cheese — 200 g

Vegetable oil — 2 tbsp

Custard:

Eggs — 3

Cream 33% — 105 g

Honey — 3 tbsp

Rosemary — 2 sprigs

Cinnamon — 1 g

Salt and mixed pepper — to taste

Preparation Steps

Step 1: Prepare Vegetables

Slice the red onion into rings and cut the pumpkin into large chunks. Sauté in vegetable oil until lightly golden to enhance flavor.

Step 2: Prepare Apples

Core and peel the apples, then slice thinly.

Step 3: Assemble Base

Line a 30x17 cm baking dish with parchment. Combine apples with the sautéed vegetables and spread evenly in the dish.

Step 4: Make Custard

In a bowl, whisk together cream, honey, and eggs until smooth. Remove rosemary leaves from stems and stir into the mixture. Add salt, pepper, and cinnamon. Pour the custard over the apple-vegetable layer.

Step 5: Add Feta

Cut feta into cubes and scatter on top. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 20 minutes.

Step 6: Finish and Serve

Once lightly browned, remove from the oven and let cool slightly. Sprinkle with mixed pepper before serving to enhance the flavors of pumpkin and creamy feta.

Flavor Tips

Pumpkin adds natural sweetness.

Apples contribute a subtle tartness.

Feta provides a salty, creamy accent.

Honey and rosemary tie all the flavors together.

Ingredient Substitutions