Invisible Apple Pie — The Delicate Autumn Dessert That Melts in Your Mouth

Tender, aromatic, and almost transparent — this pie feels like magic on a plate. In it, apples take up more space than the dough, so each slice tastes like a caramelized apple wrapped in a thin, creamy shell. Autumn is the perfect time to treat yourself to such a dessert.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Apple pie

The name speaks for itself: the batter here serves as a binder rather than a base. Thin slices of apples seem to disappear inside, forming a juicy and light texture that looks like an amber apple cloud when cut. This recipe is ideal for those who prefer fruit-forward desserts but don’t want to give up homemade baking.

Compared to the classic apple charlotte, this pie feels lighter and more delicate. There are almost no air gaps inside — apples are layered closely together, each infused with vanilla aroma and creamy softness.

Ingredients Preparation

For six servings, you’ll need the following simple ingredients:

5 tart-sweet apples (Antonovka, Simirenko, or Granny Smith)

2 eggs

60 g sugar

80 ml milk

20 g butter

60 g flour

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Powdered sugar for decoration

You can serve the pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a creamy cinnamon sauce for extra comfort.

Step-by-Step Baking Guide

Step 1. Prepare Everything in Advance

Melt the butter and let it cool. Grease a 20–22 cm baking pan with butter and dust it lightly with flour. This creates a thin coating that helps the pie come out easily after baking.

Step 2. Make the Batter

Sift the flour, add baking powder, and a pinch of salt. In another bowl, beat the eggs with sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add milk and melted butter, mix again, then combine with the dry ingredients. The batter should be smooth and fluid, similar to pancake batter.

Step 3. Prepare the Apples

Peel the apples, remove the cores, and slice them as thinly as possible — about 1–2 mm thick. A mandoline slicer or vegetable peeler works perfectly for this step.

Step 4. Combine Apples and Batter

Gently mix the slices with the batter until each one is evenly coated. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and lightly press it down.

Step 5. Bake

Preheat your oven to 170°C (340°F) and bake the pie for 40–50 minutes. Once the surface turns golden and your kitchen fills with a warm aroma, check doneness with a wooden skewer.

Step 6. Cool and Decorate

Let the pie rest in the pan for 20 minutes, then transfer it to a rack to cool completely. Dust with powdered sugar before serving, and if desired, add a touch of cinnamon or a scoop of ice cream.

Common Mistakes and How to Avoid Them

Mistake: Apples cut too thick.

Consequence: The pie becomes dense and underbaked.

Fix: Use a peeler or mandoline for thin, even slices.

Use a peeler or mandoline for thin, even slices.

Consequence: The batter will overpower the apples, losing the “invisible” effect.

Fix: Measure ingredients accurately using a kitchen scale.

Measure ingredients accurately using a kitchen scale.

Consequence: It breaks apart and loses its shape.

Fix: Wait until it cools fully so the structure stabilizes.

“Invisible Apple Pie is not just a dessert — it’s a gentle reminder that the simplest ingredients can create the most elegant results.”