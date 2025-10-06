Invisible Apple Pie — The Delicate Autumn Dessert That Melts in Your Mouth

Tender, aromatic, and almost transparent — this pie feels like magic on a plate. In it, apples take up more space than the dough, so each slice tastes like a caramelized apple wrapped in a thin, creamy shell. Autumn is the perfect time to treat yourself to such a dessert.
The name speaks for itself: the batter here serves as a binder rather than a base. Thin slices of apples seem to disappear inside, forming a juicy and light texture that looks like an amber apple cloud when cut. This recipe is ideal for those who prefer fruit-forward desserts but don’t want to give up homemade baking.
Compared to the classic apple charlotte, this pie feels lighter and more delicate. There are almost no air gaps inside — apples are layered closely together, each infused with vanilla aroma and creamy softness.
For six servings, you’ll need the following simple ingredients:
You can serve the pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a creamy cinnamon sauce for extra comfort.
Melt the butter and let it cool. Grease a 20–22 cm baking pan with butter and dust it lightly with flour. This creates a thin coating that helps the pie come out easily after baking.
Sift the flour, add baking powder, and a pinch of salt. In another bowl, beat the eggs with sugar and vanilla until light and fluffy. Add milk and melted butter, mix again, then combine with the dry ingredients. The batter should be smooth and fluid, similar to pancake batter.
Peel the apples, remove the cores, and slice them as thinly as possible — about 1–2 mm thick. A mandoline slicer or vegetable peeler works perfectly for this step.
Gently mix the slices with the batter until each one is evenly coated. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and lightly press it down.
Preheat your oven to 170°C (340°F) and bake the pie for 40–50 minutes. Once the surface turns golden and your kitchen fills with a warm aroma, check doneness with a wooden skewer.
Let the pie rest in the pan for 20 minutes, then transfer it to a rack to cool completely. Dust with powdered sugar before serving, and if desired, add a touch of cinnamon or a scoop of ice cream.
“Invisible Apple Pie is not just a dessert — it’s a gentle reminder that the simplest ingredients can create the most elegant results.”
