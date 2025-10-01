World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Cabbage Soup Diet: Fast Weight Loss or a Dangerous Illusion?

As October begins, many people think about getting into shape before the winter season. In search of quick fixes, they often turn to popular mono diets — and for years, the so-called cabbage soup diet has topped the list. Its creators promise a loss of 2.5–5 kilograms in just seven days. But behind this tempting offer lies a reality far removed from healthy, sustainable weight loss.

Cabbage
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Joanna Boisse, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Cabbage

Why Does the Weight Drop So Quickly?

Impressive numbers on the scale are not the result of fat burning but rather different mechanisms. Cabbage, the diet’s main ingredient, has specific effects on the body:

  • Powerful diuretic effect: cabbage flushes out fluids, causing rapid but temporary weight loss.
  • Extremely low calories: eating only soup creates a huge calorie deficit, forcing the body to burn glycogen stores, which are tied to water.
  • High fiber content: fiber fills the stomach and creates a sense of fullness without supplying vital nutrients.

In other words, any mono diet — including the cabbage soup diet — is self-deception. The body loses water and muscle, not fat. Once you return to normal eating and drinking, the kilos quickly return, often with extra.

What Is the Cabbage Soup Diet and How Is It Followed?

The diet, which originated in the US, prescribes eating a specially prepared soup for seven days. The base is white cabbage, combined with low-calorie vegetables such as onion, carrot, celery, and tomato. Some variations allow a small amount of sausage for taste, though strict versions forbid it.

Sample Weekly Plan

  • Day 1: Soup + any fruits (except bananas).
  • Day 2: Soup + green vegetables (raw or steamed).
  • Day 3: Soup + fruits and vegetables (except potatoes and bananas).
  • Day 4: Soup + bananas and skim milk.
  • Day 5: Soup + lean meat (chicken or fish) + tomatoes.
  • Day 6: Soup + meat and green vegetables.
  • Day 7: Soup + brown rice and vegetables.

Quick Recipe for "Diet Cabbage Soup"

  • 1 small head of cabbage, shredded
  • 1 carrot, sliced
  • 1 tomato, diced
  • 1 red onion, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 70 g quality sausage, sliced (optional)
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt, pepper, 1 tsp marjoram, 0.5 tsp caraway seeds

Preparation: Sauté onion in olive oil until transparent, add garlic and tomato, cook 2–3 minutes. Add cabbage and carrot, season, cover with water and simmer 15–20 minutes until soft. Add sausage if desired, cook another 2–3 minutes.

The Risks You Need to Know

Before starting such a diet, it’s important to be aware of the potential consequences:

  • Yo-yo effect: lost weight quickly returns once normal eating resumes.
  • Nutrient deficiencies: lack of protein, healthy fats, and key vitamins (A, E, B group) and minerals.
  • Digestive problems: sudden fiber overload can cause bloating, gas, and cramps.
  • Fatigue and weakness: extremely low calories lead to dizziness, low energy, and irritability.

A Short-Term Fix, Not a Long-Term Solution

The cabbage soup diet is not a sustainable approach but a short-term, stressful measure for the body. Real and lasting results are only achieved through a balanced diet rich in proteins, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and vegetables — combined with regular physical activity. If you still choose to try this diet, do not follow it for more than one week and always consult a doctor first.

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
