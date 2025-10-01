As October begins, many people think about getting into shape before the winter season. In search of quick fixes, they often turn to popular mono diets — and for years, the so-called cabbage soup diet has topped the list. Its creators promise a loss of 2.5–5 kilograms in just seven days. But behind this tempting offer lies a reality far removed from healthy, sustainable weight loss.
Impressive numbers on the scale are not the result of fat burning but rather different mechanisms. Cabbage, the diet’s main ingredient, has specific effects on the body:
In other words, any mono diet — including the cabbage soup diet — is self-deception. The body loses water and muscle, not fat. Once you return to normal eating and drinking, the kilos quickly return, often with extra.
The diet, which originated in the US, prescribes eating a specially prepared soup for seven days. The base is white cabbage, combined with low-calorie vegetables such as onion, carrot, celery, and tomato. Some variations allow a small amount of sausage for taste, though strict versions forbid it.
Preparation: Sauté onion in olive oil until transparent, add garlic and tomato, cook 2–3 minutes. Add cabbage and carrot, season, cover with water and simmer 15–20 minutes until soft. Add sausage if desired, cook another 2–3 minutes.
Before starting such a diet, it’s important to be aware of the potential consequences:
The cabbage soup diet is not a sustainable approach but a short-term, stressful measure for the body. Real and lasting results are only achieved through a balanced diet rich in proteins, complex carbohydrates, healthy fats, and vegetables — combined with regular physical activity. If you still choose to try this diet, do not follow it for more than one week and always consult a doctor first.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that many residents of Odessa and Mykolaiv want to connect their future with Russia, despite pressure and threats against them