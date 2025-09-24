Nutritionist Explains Which Oils Are Best for Cooking and Frying

Not all oils are suitable for frying — some release harmful toxins and carcinogens, while others remain stable and safe for cooking at high heat.

Why Frying Is Harmful

Crispy fried foods may taste delicious, but they slowly take away from long-term health. The main danger lies not only in fats and calories but in free radicals, carcinogens, and toxins formed when oil is overheated. According to nutritionist Alena Efimova, steaming or baking are healthier alternatives, but if you must fry, oil selection becomes critical.

Two Key Factors in Choosing Oil

When selecting an oil for frying, pay attention to:

Stability — Oils prone to oxidation lose quality and become toxic. They should be stored in dark bottles and ideally refrigerated.

— Oils prone to oxidation lose quality and become toxic. They should be stored in dark bottles and ideally refrigerated. Smoke Point — The temperature at which oil begins to smoke, producing harmful fumes and free radicals. The higher the smoke point, the safer the oil for frying.

Oils to Avoid

Refined vegetable oils, particularly sunflower and corn oil, are poor choices for frying. They are heavily processed using gasoline-like chemicals that are themselves carcinogenic. Moreover, these oils contain excess omega-6 fatty acids, which promote inflammation when overconsumed.

Smoke Points of Popular Oils

Here are the approximate smoke points of common cooking oils:

Olive oil — 160°C (320°F). Suitable for low-heat baking, not frying.

— 160°C (320°F). Suitable for low-heat baking, not frying. Avocado oil — 270°C (520°F). Excellent for frying, though very expensive.

— 270°C (520°F). Excellent for frying, though very expensive. Coconut oil (unrefined) — 177°C (350°F). Works for light frying but not prolonged high-heat cooking.

— 177°C (350°F). Works for light frying but not prolonged high-heat cooking. Butter — 120°C (248°F). Too low for frying; best replaced with clarified butter (ghee).

— 120°C (248°F). Too low for frying; best replaced with clarified butter (ghee). Ghee (clarified butter) — 230°C (446°F). Affordable and versatile for nearly all types of frying.

Expert Tip

“If your olive oil tastes bitter, it means it has oxidized and should be thrown away,” — Nutritionist Alena Efimova

Conclusion

Frying is never the healthiest cooking method, but when unavoidable, choosing the right oil reduces harm. For high-heat cooking, ghee and avocado oil are the best choices, while olive oil and butter should be avoided. Remember, moderation and variety are key to a balanced diet.