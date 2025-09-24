World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Nutritionist Explains Which Oils Are Best for Cooking and Frying

Recipes

Not all oils are suitable for frying — some release harmful toxins and carcinogens, while others remain stable and safe for cooking at high heat.

Sunflower oil
Photo: freepik.com by chandlervid85, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Sunflower oil

Why Frying Is Harmful

Crispy fried foods may taste delicious, but they slowly take away from long-term health. The main danger lies not only in fats and calories but in free radicals, carcinogens, and toxins formed when oil is overheated. According to nutritionist Alena Efimova, steaming or baking are healthier alternatives, but if you must fry, oil selection becomes critical.

Two Key Factors in Choosing Oil

When selecting an oil for frying, pay attention to:

  • Stability — Oils prone to oxidation lose quality and become toxic. They should be stored in dark bottles and ideally refrigerated.
  • Smoke Point — The temperature at which oil begins to smoke, producing harmful fumes and free radicals. The higher the smoke point, the safer the oil for frying.

Oils to Avoid

Refined vegetable oils, particularly sunflower and corn oil, are poor choices for frying. They are heavily processed using gasoline-like chemicals that are themselves carcinogenic. Moreover, these oils contain excess omega-6 fatty acids, which promote inflammation when overconsumed.

Smoke Points of Popular Oils

Here are the approximate smoke points of common cooking oils:

  • Olive oil — 160°C (320°F). Suitable for low-heat baking, not frying.
  • Avocado oil — 270°C (520°F). Excellent for frying, though very expensive.
  • Coconut oil (unrefined) — 177°C (350°F). Works for light frying but not prolonged high-heat cooking.
  • Butter — 120°C (248°F). Too low for frying; best replaced with clarified butter (ghee).
  • Ghee (clarified butter) — 230°C (446°F). Affordable and versatile for nearly all types of frying.

Expert Tip

“If your olive oil tastes bitter, it means it has oxidized and should be thrown away,” — Nutritionist Alena Efimova

Conclusion

Frying is never the healthiest cooking method, but when unavoidable, choosing the right oil reduces harm. For high-heat cooking, ghee and avocado oil are the best choices, while olive oil and butter should be avoided. Remember, moderation and variety are key to a balanced diet.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Former Commander Zaluzhnyi Criticizes Cost of Kursk Operation
World
Former Commander Zaluzhnyi Criticizes Cost of Kursk Operation
Kremlin Calls Trump’s Remarks 'Exalted Hysteria'
World
Kremlin Calls Trump’s Remarks 'Exalted Hysteria'
Moscow Claims Major Gains in Kupiansk as Ukrainian Losses Mount
Hotspots and Incidents
Moscow Claims Major Gains in Kupiansk as Ukrainian Losses Mount
Popular
Donald Trump Says NATO Should Shoot Down Russian Jets

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Donald Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes violating allied airspace, while also stressing the alliance’s unity and avoiding concrete promises on Ukraine’s future security guarantees.

Donald Trump Says NATO Should Shoot Down Russian Jets
Moscow Claims Major Gains in Kupiansk as Ukrainian Losses Mount
Moscow Claims Major Gains in Kupiansk as Ukrainian Losses Mount
Melania Trump Declines Official Meeting with Ukraine’s First Lady
Ukraine Deploys 'Terrorist Balloons' in Large Drone Attack on Russian Regions
A Taste of the USSR: Alcohol Culture in Soviet-Era Restaurants Dmitry Plotnikov Hungary Refuses to Abandon Russian Oil Imports Despite Trump’s Request Oleg Artyukov The Age of Blowback: Trump’s UN Address and the Politics of Reckless Certainty Nancy O'Brien Simpson
North Korea Claims 'Blood Debt' to Russia Through Kursk Operations
NATO Vows Decisive Action Amid Tensions with Russia Over Airspace Violations
Macron Forced to Walk in New York as US President’s Convoy Blocks Streets
Macron Forced to Walk in New York as US President’s Convoy Blocks Streets
Last materials
Hungary Refuses to Abandon Russian Oil Imports Despite Trump’s Request
Video Shows Ukrainian Magura V5 Sea Drone Exploding off Novorossiysk
Zelensky Offers Putin to Hold Peace Talks in Kazakhstan
Russian Official Found Dead in Toilet of Armenian Consulate in St. Petersburg
Trump Ready to Shift Position on Ukraine Conflict After Frustration With Putin
The Age of Blowback: Trump’s UN Address and the Politics of Reckless Certainty
Bangkok Street Collapses Into 50-Meter-Deep Sinkhole Amid Metro Construction
Beijing’s Actions Speak Louder Than Words: Why China Already Treats Crimea as Russian
Trump Sparks Outrage in Moscow With 'Paper Tiger' Russia and Ukraine’s Great Spirit
New Obesity Drug Proves Effective in Tablet Form
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.