World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Pork Stew with Dark Beer – A Quick and Delicious Recipe

Recipes

This dish comes together quickly and delivers incredible flavor. What could be better than pairing tender pork in a rich beer sauce with a simple, filling side dish?

Stewed pork
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Stewed pork

Ingredients (4 servings)

  • 8 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 750 g pork, cut into cubes
  • 1 onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 can dark beer
  • Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 handful parsley, finely chopped

Preparation

  1. In a deep skillet, heat the oil over high heat. Fry the pork for 3–4 minutes, stirring, until golden brown.
  2. Remove the pork with a slotted spoon onto a plate. Reduce the heat to medium and sauté the onion and garlic for 1–2 minutes, stirring constantly.
  3. Return the pork to the skillet, add the beer, and season generously with salt. Let the alcohol evaporate slightly.
  4. Cover with a lid and cook for 20–25 minutes, until the meat is tender and the sauce has thickened.
  5. Before serving, sprinkle with freshly chopped parsley.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
From the Milky Way to Andromeda: Cosmic Distances and How Long a Journey Would Take
Science
From the Milky Way to Andromeda: Cosmic Distances and How Long a Journey Would Take
Mexican Cartels May Use Ukraine War to Train Female Recruits
Hotspots and Incidents
Mexican Cartels May Use Ukraine War to Train Female Recruits
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Hotspots and Incidents
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Popular
Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland

The Kremlin says it received no official requests from Poland regarding drones that violated Polish airspace, redirecting the issue to Russia’s Defense Ministry as Warsaw accused Moscow of provocation.

Moscow Responds to Drone Incident in Poland
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Raw Video Shows Moment of Charlie Kirk Being Shot in the Neck During Speech in Utah
Russia Denies Targeting Poland in Overnight Drone Strikes on Ukraine
Raw Video Shows Ukrainian Refugee Iryna Zarutska Stabbed to Death by Decarlos Brown Jr.
Donald Trump Suddenly Becomes Best Friends with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko Andrey Mihayloff Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence Anton Kulikov From Smuggling to Provocation: The Story Behind the Polish Drone Scandal Lyuba Lulko
U.S. Vice President Vance: Russia Demands 6,000 Square Kilometers in Peace Talks With Ukraine
Drone Incident in Poland: NATO, EU, and Russia Indulge in Saber Rattling
Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation
Strike on Hamas in Doha: Israel, US and Qatar Conduct Coordinated Operation
Last materials
Donald Trump Suddenly Becomes Best Friends with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko
NATO Prepares Defensive Military Response After Drone Incident in Poland
Beauty Secrets in Your Fridge: Natural Remedies for Glowing Skin
Europe’s Energy Shift: From Russian Pipelines to American LNG Dependence
From Smuggling to Provocation: The Story Behind the Polish Drone Scandal
NATO Spends Over €1.2 Million to Shoot Down Low-Cost UAVs in Poland with Expensive F-35 Missiles
Southern Russia’s Krasnodar Airport to Welcome First Regular Flight on September 17
Precious Metal Rally: Gold Eyes Historic $4,200 High
Sea Buckthorn Tea with Cinnamon: A Flavorful and Healthy Beverage
Air Travel with In-Flight Connectivity: Free Wi-Fi at 30,000 Feet
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.