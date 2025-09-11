Pork Stew with Dark Beer – A Quick and Delicious Recipe
This dish comes together quickly and delivers incredible flavor. What could be better than pairing tender pork in a rich beer sauce with a simple, filling side dish?
Photo: freepik.com is licensed under public domain
Stewed pork
Ingredients (4 servings)
8 tbsp vegetable oil
750 g pork, cut into cubes
1 onion, finely chopped
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 can dark beer
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
1 handful parsley, finely chopped
Preparation
In a deep skillet, heat the oil over high heat. Fry the pork for 3–4 minutes, stirring, until golden brown.
Remove the pork with a slotted spoon onto a plate. Reduce the heat to medium and sauté the onion and garlic for 1–2 minutes, stirring constantly.
Return the pork to the skillet, add the beer, and season generously with salt. Let the alcohol evaporate slightly.
Cover with a lid and cook for 20–25 minutes, until the meat is tender and the sauce has thickened.
Before serving, sprinkle with freshly chopped parsley.