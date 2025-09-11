Sea Buckthorn Tea with Cinnamon: A Flavorful and Healthy Beverage

Sea buckthorn tea with cinnamon is a beverage that combines a vibrant taste, a fragrant aroma, and remarkable health benefits. The golden-orange berries are rich in vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, essential minerals, and healthy fatty acids. Drinking this tea can strengthen the immune system, alleviate cold symptoms, improve digestion, and even positively affect skin and eye health.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Tea with sea buckthorn and mint

Why You Should Try It

This tea has anti-inflammatory properties and is wonderfully warming during cold months. In summer, it can be served chilled to quench thirst and provide a refreshing boost of energy.

Preparing the Sea Buckthorn

If using fresh berries, rinse them thoroughly. Frozen berries should be briefly poured over with hot water and lightly dried before use. Then, mash the sea buckthorn into a puree with a pestle or blend it with cane sugar in a blender.

Enhancing Flavor with Aromatics

For an even richer taste, add orange zest and a pinch of ground cinnamon to the French press along with the sea buckthorn. These ingredients provide a subtle citrus-spice note and enhance the tea's beneficial properties.

Brewing Instructions

Pour boiling water over the mixture and let it steep for 5–7 minutes. This time is enough for the tea to develop a deep aroma and a sunny, golden color. Before serving, stir gently, and if desired, strain the tea for a smooth finish.

Preserve the Taste for Winter

To enjoy sea buckthorn tea year-round, prepare a concentrate in advance: mash the berries, strain them through a sieve, and mix the pulp with sugar. Pour water over the remaining pulp and press again. The resulting syrup stores well in the refrigerator and can be instantly transformed into a flavorful, aromatic tea whenever desired.