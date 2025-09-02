World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Chufa: Spain’s Culinary and Cosmetic Treasure from Valencia

Recipes

Chufa, also known as tiger nuts or earth almonds, is rightly considered one of the jewels of Spain, with the majority cultivated on the Iberian Peninsula, particularly in the region of Valencia. Its quality is carefully monitored by the Consejo Regulador de Valencia, a consortium established under the auspices of the Spanish crown.

Earth almonds
Photo: ru.wikipedia.org by Tamorlan.
Earth almonds

Ideal Growing Conditions

The plant thrives in humid environments with tropical and subtropical climates. Underground, it forms edible tubers, while above ground it produces slender green stems resembling spring onions.

Culinary Uses

Chufa has long been a staple in Spanish cuisine. Its most famous product is the refreshing beverage horchata de chufa, a traditional summer drink that offers relief from the heat. Beyond horchata, the tubers are also ground into gluten-free flour, perfect for baking, desserts, and plant-based drinks similar to almond milk.

Applications in Cosmetics

The benefits of chufa extend beyond the kitchen. Its oil is widely used in natural cosmetics, particularly in the production of moisturizing creams and skincare products that highlight its nourishing properties.

Chufa stands as a true symbol of Mediterranean heritage — a versatile ingredient blending gastronomy, health, and beauty.

