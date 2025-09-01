World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Perfect Pork Ribs: One of the Best Recipes for Tender Meat with Crispy Crust

Recipes

The ultimate way to prepare pork ribs: slow-baked until tender, then grilled for a smoky, crispy finish.

Pork ribs
Photo: freepik is licensed under public domain
Pork ribs

The Secret to Juicy Ribs

The key lies in long, slow cooking at low temperature. Over several hours, the meat softens, absorbs spices, and cooks in its own juices. The final step—a quick sear on the grill—creates the perfect crust and smoky aroma.

Ingredients (Serves 4)

  • 1 kg pork ribs
  • 1 tbsp mustard
  • 1 tsp ground chili
  • 1 tbsp paprika
  • 1 tsp sugar
  • A pinch of grated nutmeg
  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • 1–2 cups white wine vinegar (to taste)
  • 5 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • A few sprigs of rosemary and sage
  • Barbecue sauce for serving

Step-by-Step Cooking Method

  1. Prepare the meat: Rub the ribs with salt and mustard.
  2. Dry rub: Mix chili, paprika, nutmeg, salt, pepper, and sugar. Coat the ribs with this mixture. Wrap them first in baking paper, then in foil. Bake at 120 °C (250 °F) for about 6 hours.
  3. Preserve the juices: Carefully unwrap the ribs and collect the cooking juices for later use.
  4. Dressing: Mix olive oil with vinegar and a pinch of salt. Add the reserved meat juices and whisk well.
  5. Final grilling: Place the ribs on a hot grill, brushing with the dressing and turning several times until evenly browned and crisp.
  6. Serving: Remove from the grill, brush with barbecue sauce, and serve immediately.

A Perfect Dish for Any Occasion

Slow baking makes the ribs melt-in-your-mouth tender, while the grill adds deep flavor and texture. This recipe is equally suited for a summer barbecue or a cozy dinner with friends.

Evgeniya Petrova
Dmitry Sudakov
