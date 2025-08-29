Classic Soviet-Style Pickled Tomatoes: A Timeless August Preserve

This recipe for classic Soviet-style pickled tomatoes brings back the authentic flavors of a traditional marinade that has stood the test of time.
Ingredients for a 3-Liter Jar
- Tomatoes — 1.5 to 2 kg
- Fresh herbs — dill stems and umbels, horseradish leaves, blackcurrant leaves, cherry leaves
- Bay leaf — 2 pcs
- Black peppercorns — 10 pcs
- Allspice peppercorns — 3 pcs
- Water — 1.5 liters
- Salt — 75 g
- Sugar — 100 g
- Vinegar essence — 1.5 tbsp
Step-by-Step Preparation
Sterilize a 3-liter glass jar in advance. Place the tomatoes inside, layering them with herbs and spices.
Pour boiling water over the tomatoes, cover with a towel, and let stand for 18–20 minutes.
Drain the water, refill the jar with fresh boiling water, and leave for another 10 minutes.
Drain the water into a saucepan, bring it to a boil, then add sugar and salt. Remove the herbs from the jar.
Pour the boiling marinade into the jar, add the vinegar essence, seal with sterilized lids, turn upside down, and allow to cool completely.
A Taste of Soviet Tradition
This recipe preserves not only tomatoes but also the flavor of an era when homemade pickling was a cherished tradition. With its rich, slightly sweet-and-sour taste, these tomatoes will bring a touch of nostalgia and authenticity to your table.