Stewed Eggplants with Tomatoes and Garlic: A Perfect Winter Pickle

Marinated eggplants feature a piquant texture, rich spice aroma, and a gentle kick. This flavorful side dish preserves well throughout the winter and is perfect for enjoying during the colder months.
Ingredients (4 servings)
- Eggplants (small, young) — 1 kg
- Onion — 300 g
- Garlic — 4 cloves
- Chili pepper — 1
- Bay leaves — 4
- Black peppercorns — 12
- Allspice berries — 4
- Cloves — 4
- Dried dill seeds — 2 tbsp
- Salt — to taste
For the Marinade (2 liters water)
- Salt — 2 tbsp
- Sugar — 5–6 tbsp
- Vegetable oil — 4 tbsp
- Apple cider vinegar — 200 ml
Preparation Steps
1. Prepare the Eggplants
Wash the eggplants and cut them lengthwise, then into pieces. Sprinkle with coarse salt, mix, and let sit for 20 minutes to remove bitterness.
2. Prepare the Jars
Sterilize your jars using your preferred method. Place the spices — bay leaves, cloves, dill seeds, and peppercorns — at the bottom of each jar.
3. Make the Marinade
Bring water with salt and sugar to a boil in a pot. Add vegetable oil and vinegar, boil for one minute. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
4. Cook Eggplants and Vegetables
Rinse and gently squeeze the eggplants. Add them to the marinade, bring to a boil, and cook for 5 minutes. Slice the onion into half-rings and chili into rings. Add them to the eggplants and cook for another minute.
5. Add Garlic and Fill Jars
Slice garlic thinly and place it into the jars. Then add the eggplants with onions and chili.
6. Final Step
Bring the marinade to a boil again and pour it over the vegetables in the jars. Immediately seal with lids, turn the jars upside down, wrap with a towel, and leave to cool completely.