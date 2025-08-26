Why a Cut Watermelon Can Be Dangerous: Expert Warnings

A cut watermelon quickly becomes a breeding ground for bacteria if left at room temperature, making proper storage essential for safety and freshness.

Photo: Designed by Freepik by rawpixel.com, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Watermelon

Why Cut Watermelon Can Be Unsafe

Chemist A. Dorokhov warns that once a watermelon is damaged or sliced, bacterial contamination can begin within just 30–60 minutes. Processes of oxidation, enzymatic breakdown, and bacterial growth start rapidly inside the sweet flesh. At temperatures above 20 °C with high humidity, watermelon becomes an ideal environment for microbes, and within 2–3 hours it may already be unsafe to eat if left unrefrigerated.

How to Store Watermelon Properly

To keep it fresh, Dorokhov advises placing the cut fruit in an airtight container and storing it in the refrigerator. Watermelon should not be kept near bananas, tomatoes, apples, or avocados, as these accelerate loss of flavor and juiciness.

Shelf Life and Signs of Spoilage

In the refrigerator, cut watermelon can last up to three days if stored in large chunks to reduce contact with air. If slime appears, the color changes, or a sour odor develops, it should be discarded immediately.

Can Watermelon Be Frozen?

Dorokhov also recommends freezing the flesh. While thawed watermelon becomes soft and loses its original texture, it remains suitable for smoothies, sorbets, and refreshing drinks.

“A sliced watermelon is one of the fastest perishable fruits. Proper storage is not just about taste—it’s about safety,” — Chemist A. Dorokhov.