World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Why a Cut Watermelon Can Be Dangerous: Expert Warnings

Recipes

A cut watermelon quickly becomes a breeding ground for bacteria if left at room temperature, making proper storage essential for safety and freshness.

Watermelon
Photo: Designed by Freepik by rawpixel.com, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Watermelon

Why Cut Watermelon Can Be Unsafe

Chemist A. Dorokhov warns that once a watermelon is damaged or sliced, bacterial contamination can begin within just 30–60 minutes. Processes of oxidation, enzymatic breakdown, and bacterial growth start rapidly inside the sweet flesh. At temperatures above 20 °C with high humidity, watermelon becomes an ideal environment for microbes, and within 2–3 hours it may already be unsafe to eat if left unrefrigerated.

How to Store Watermelon Properly

To keep it fresh, Dorokhov advises placing the cut fruit in an airtight container and storing it in the refrigerator. Watermelon should not be kept near bananas, tomatoes, apples, or avocados, as these accelerate loss of flavor and juiciness.

Shelf Life and Signs of Spoilage

In the refrigerator, cut watermelon can last up to three days if stored in large chunks to reduce contact with air. If slime appears, the color changes, or a sour odor develops, it should be discarded immediately.

Can Watermelon Be Frozen?

Dorokhov also recommends freezing the flesh. While thawed watermelon becomes soft and loses its original texture, it remains suitable for smoothies, sorbets, and refreshing drinks.

“A sliced watermelon is one of the fastest perishable fruits. Proper storage is not just about taste—it’s about safety,” — Chemist A. Dorokhov.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
6,300-Year-Old Mass Grave of Tortured Prisoners Unearthed in France
Science
6,300-Year-Old Mass Grave of Tortured Prisoners Unearthed in France
Scandal in Stockholm: Prime Minister Kristersson’s Secret NATO Notes Discovered in Arlanda Toilet
World
Scandal in Stockholm: Prime Minister Kristersson’s Secret NATO Notes Discovered in Arlanda Toilet
Senator Lindsey Graham Claims Trump May Allow Ukraine to Use Long-Range Weapons on Russia
World
Senator Lindsey Graham Claims Trump May Allow Ukraine to Use Long-Range Weapons on Russia
Popular
Trump: Putin Refuses Talks With Zelensky Due to Personal Dislike

U.S. President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin refuses to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky because he dislikes him, calling the Russia-Ukraine war a “personal conflict” and vowing to bring it to an end

Trump: Putin Refuses Talks With Zelensky Due to Personal Dislike
Russian Mountaineer Stranded at 7,200 Meters Declared Impossible to Save
Russian Mountaineer Stranded at 7,200 Meters Declared Impossible to Save
Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System
Senator Lindsey Graham Claims Trump May Allow Ukraine to Use Long-Range Weapons on Russia
EU Takes Advantage of Russophobic Trends for War and Deficit Policies Andrey Mihayloff Friedrich Merz: Germany Can No Longer Afford Its Social Security System Lyuba Lulko Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan Oleg Artyukov
Russia and Iran Advance Strategic Gas Pipeline Project via Azerbaijan
Samantha Smith: The American Girl Who Wrote to Yuri Andropov and Changed Cold War Diplomacy
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Tourists Fall to Death from Zipline After Cable Snap
Last materials
From Cardamom to Cocoa: Tricks for a Richer, Smoother Coffee Taste
Why a Cut Watermelon Can Be Dangerous: Expert Warnings
Cinnamon as a Source of Iron: A Surprising Superfood for Your Diet
Why Jeans Are Losing Popularity This Fall: New Wardrobe Trends
Western Powers Allegedly Seek to Oust Zelensky via Nord Stream Investigation
German Chancellor Merz Threatens Tougher Sanctions on Russia if Putin-Zelensky Meeting Fails
Scientists Successfully Transplant Genetically Modified Pig Lung into Human Patient
Bolivia’s Presidential Candidate Threatens to Cancel Lithium Deals with Russia and China
Aston Martin Crash in Moscow Kills Russian Oil Executive Amid Controversial Past
China Eyes Record $37 Billion Boeing Deal Amid US Diplomatic Thaw
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.