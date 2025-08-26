World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Cinnamon as a Source of Iron: A Surprising Superfood for Your Diet

Many people assume the best sources of iron are red meat and beans. However, even a familiar spice like cinnamon can help provide this essential mineral.

Cinnamon
Cinnamon

Cinnamon: More Than Just a Spice

We often associate cinnamon with French toast or morning coffee, but it offers more than flavor and aroma. In 100 grams of ground cinnamon, there are about 8.3 mg of iron. For comparison, the same amount of cooked lentils contains 3.3 mg, raw spinach 2.7 mg, cooked black beans 1.5 mg, and roasted beef 2.4 mg. Even a small amount, such as one teaspoon (2 grams), provides roughly 0.16 mg of iron, contributing to daily nutritional needs.

Why We Need Iron

Iron is vital for the production of hemoglobin, a protein responsible for transporting oxygen in the blood. Deficiency can lead to fatigue, paleness, hair loss, and concentration problems. Adults typically need 8 to 18 mg of iron daily, with women of childbearing age requiring more. Cinnamon can serve as a helpful addition to the diet, especially for those seeking alternatives to meat and legumes.

Maximizing the Benefits of Cinnamon

  • Combine with Vitamin C: Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, or acerola enhance iron absorption. Add cinnamon to dishes containing these fruits.
  • Avoid tea and coffee during meals: These beverages can inhibit iron absorption. Drink cinnamon tea between meals instead.
  • Incorporate into breakfast: Cinnamon works well in oatmeal, yogurt, or porridge, making it easy to include in your routine.
  • Use in various dishes: Not just desserts—cinnamon complements meats, chicken, and stews.

Cinnamon: Health Benefits Beyond Iron

While cinnamon does not replace primary sources of iron, it provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits and helps regulate blood sugar levels. This makes it both a flavorful and healthful addition to any diet.

