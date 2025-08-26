Cinnamon as a Source of Iron: A Surprising Superfood for Your Diet

Many people assume the best sources of iron are red meat and beans. However, even a familiar spice like cinnamon can help provide this essential mineral.
We often associate cinnamon with French toast or morning coffee, but it offers more than flavor and aroma. In 100 grams of ground cinnamon, there are about 8.3 mg of iron. For comparison, the same amount of cooked lentils contains 3.3 mg, raw spinach 2.7 mg, cooked black beans 1.5 mg, and roasted beef 2.4 mg. Even a small amount, such as one teaspoon (2 grams), provides roughly 0.16 mg of iron, contributing to daily nutritional needs.
Iron is vital for the production of hemoglobin, a protein responsible for transporting oxygen in the blood. Deficiency can lead to fatigue, paleness, hair loss, and concentration problems. Adults typically need 8 to 18 mg of iron daily, with women of childbearing age requiring more. Cinnamon can serve as a helpful addition to the diet, especially for those seeking alternatives to meat and legumes.
While cinnamon does not replace primary sources of iron, it provides antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits and helps regulate blood sugar levels. This makes it both a flavorful and healthful addition to any diet.
