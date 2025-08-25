From Dry to Juicy: The Best Way to Cook Perfect Cutlets

How many times have cutlets turned out dry and rubbery like the sole of a shoe? There is a simple trick: instead of bread, add grated zucchini to the mixture. This vegetable gives a natural juiciness that even cream cannot achieve.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License) Classic homemade cutlets

Classic Homemade Cutlets

Base recipe: For 500 g of minced meat (pork + beef), you will need:

1 medium zucchini, grated and squeezed

1 onion

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients, form cutlets, and fry over medium heat under a lid until golden.

Vegetable Variations

Carrot – adds a gentle sweetness.

– adds a gentle sweetness. Pumpkin – gives a golden hue and soft texture.

– gives a golden hue and soft texture. Mashed potatoes – increase volume and tenderness.

Pro Cooking Tips

For a lighter version, use turkey and bake the cutlets in the oven on a rack.

To keep the mixture firm, add 1 egg or 2 tbsp of starch.

For a crispy crust, roll the cutlets in sesame seeds or crushed cornflakes before frying.

Time-Saving Hack

Prepare a double batch and freeze the raw cutlets. They can be cooked straight from the freezer — just extend the cooking time by 5 minutes.

Juicy, tender cutlets pair perfectly with a yogurt-based sauce or fresh tomato salsa. Enjoy your meal!