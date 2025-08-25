How many times have cutlets turned out dry and rubbery like the sole of a shoe? There is a simple trick: instead of bread, add grated zucchini to the mixture. This vegetable gives a natural juiciness that even cream cannot achieve.
Base recipe: For 500 g of minced meat (pork + beef), you will need:
Mix all ingredients, form cutlets, and fry over medium heat under a lid until golden.
Prepare a double batch and freeze the raw cutlets. They can be cooked straight from the freezer — just extend the cooking time by 5 minutes.
Juicy, tender cutlets pair perfectly with a yogurt-based sauce or fresh tomato salsa. Enjoy your meal!
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
The rescue campaign for Russian climber Natalia Nagovitsyna, stranded on Kyrgyzstan’s Peak Pobeda at 7,200 meters, has officially been declared impossible and called off