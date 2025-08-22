How to Enjoy Cheese Without Raising Bad Cholesterol

Best Cheese Choices for Lowering LDL Cholesterol

People with high levels of "bad" cholesterol (LDL) are advised to select cheeses low in saturated fats. This is particularly important in light of recent listeria contamination cases in some French and European cheeses.

Photo: freepik is licensed under public domain Cheese

Healthy Cheese Options

Cottage cheese is an excellent choice. Rich in protein and low in fat, it is ideal for a heart-conscious diet. Cheeses made from goat’s milk are also beneficial as they generally contain less saturated fat and are easier to digest than cow’s milk cheeses.

Ricotta is perfect for lovers of Italian cuisine. This soft, light cheese is often lower in fat than other varieties. However, it’s important to check the packaging as fat content can vary by brand.

Enjoying Hard Cheeses in Moderation

For those who prefer hard cheeses such as Parmesan or Grana Padano, a small amount is sufficient due to their strong flavor. Simply grate a little cheese to enjoy its taste without excess calories, advises the French publication La République des Pyrénées.

Pairing Cheese with Fiber-Rich Foods

To maximize health benefits, pair cheese with foods high in fiber, such as vegetables. Raw or leafy green vegetables are particularly effective in reducing cholesterol absorption in the body.

Consult a Professional

Especially for individuals with high cholesterol, consulting a doctor or dietitian is essential. They can provide personalized guidance based on your health and dietary needs.