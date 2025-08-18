World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Traditional Recipe for Rich and Flavorful Tomato Juice Without Separation

How to Make Thick Homemade Tomato Juice the Old-Fashioned Way
If you have ever tried real homemade tomato juice that can almost be eaten with a spoon, you know the difference. Unlike quick recipes that produce watery results, the secret is slow cooking. The juice must be simmered gently, uncovered, until the excess water evaporates and the flavor deepens into a rich, velvety concentrate.

Tomato juice
Photo: freepik by azerbaijan_stockers
Tomato juice

Why You Should Not Add Acids During Cooking

One common mistake is adding vinegar directly into the pot. For the perfect balance, vinegar should only be added into each sterilized jar just before sealing — about one tablespoon of 9% vinegar per jar. This method keeps the fresh taste of ripe tomatoes without making the juice sharp or overly acidic.

Choosing the Best Tomatoes and Cookware

Only use ripe, juicy summer tomatoes for the best result. The richer and more aromatic they are, the more flavorful your juice will be. Cook the juice in a wide pot with a thick bottom — this allows water to evaporate evenly while reducing the risk of burning.

You can test readiness with a spoon: if the juice leaves a thick, bright streak on the spoon, it’s time to pour it into jars.

The Final Steps for Perfect Preservation

Once the juice reaches the ideal thickness, pour it into hot, sterilized jars, add vinegar, and seal immediately. Invert the jars, cover with a blanket, and let them cool slowly. This ensures better preservation. After a couple of days, the juice is ready to enjoy, but letting it rest for a few weeks enhances the flavor even more.

How to Store and Serve

Keep jars in a cool, dark place such as a cellar, pantry, or shaded balcony. When opened in winter, the juice can be enjoyed as a drink, used as a base for soups, or turned into a natural tomato sauce. For extra flavor, add a pinch of black pepper or a leaf of fresh basil before serving.

“The beauty of homemade tomato juice lies in its rich texture and concentrated summer taste — a true kitchen treasure during the cold season.”

