Ice in Wine: Sommelier and Scientist Debate the Trend

Should You Put Ice in Wine? Experts Reveal the Truth
Experts from the wine industry reveal when adding ice to wine is acceptable and when it completely ruins the flavor.

A glass of wine
Photo: flickr.com by City Foodsters, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
A glass of wine

Sam Caporn, a well-known wine industry expert, admits that he was once strongly against putting ice in wine—but eventually changed his mind.

“One day a friend and I tried rosé without ice, then with ice, and I became a fan! Don’t judge until you try it!”

Why Ice Can Ruin Good Wine

When ice melts, it dilutes the wine, lowering the concentration of flavors and disrupting the balance of acidity, aromas, and texture. To many professionals, this is like mixing cola with fine wine.

Dr. Ian Whitehead, a specialist in flavor science, insists that adding ice to high-quality wines is unacceptable. According to him, ice changes the taste—and often not for the better. If you value the work of winemakers and the authentic flavor of wine, it’s better to use other cooling methods, such as:

  • A bucket with ice water,
  • A short chill in the freezer wrapped in a damp towel,
  • Special wine chillers designed to preserve taste and aroma.

The Exceptions: Sweet and Semi-Sweet Wines

Still, there are exceptions. On a hot summer day, adding a few ice cubes to sweet or semi-dry wines can work. The ice softens the flavor while allowing the wine to retain richness even when diluted. This approach makes for a lighter, more refreshing drink without entirely losing its character.

Ultimately, whether or not to put ice in wine depends on the type of wine, the occasion, and your personal taste. While purists may never accept it, casual wine lovers might find it a refreshing option.

