How to Make the Original Soviet Milkshake at Home

In Soviet times, every schoolchild had a favorite dessert — the legendary milkshake. It quenched thirst, satisfied hunger, and had a taste unlike anything else. Today, you can easily recreate this classic at home if you know the little secrets that made it so fluffy and thick.
Main Secrets of Preparation
- Ice cream — only with at least 12% fat content. This gave the milkshake its rich and creamy flavor.
- Whipping speed — a blender or mixer had to reach at least 12,000 rotations per minute, ideally with a special milkshake attachment.
- Milk — very cold, almost frozen. It was kept in the freezer for 30–40 minutes until small ice crystals appeared.
Classic Soviet Milkshake Recipe (GOST Standard)
Ingredients:
- Milk — 150 g
- Ice cream — 70 g
- Syrup — 30 g (optional)
How to prepare:
- Place the ice cream into a deep mixing container and pour in the ice-cold milk.
- Blend with a hand blender at maximum speed.
- Hold the whisk at an angle so more air enters the mixture, making the shake airy and fluffy.
- Add syrup if you prefer extra sweetness, or enjoy the classic flavor.
A True Soviet Classic
The result is a thick, chilled, and incredibly tender milkshake — the very secret touch of Soviet gastronomy, rarely found in modern cafés. It is both a refreshing drink and a nostalgic dessert that has stood the test of time.