How to Make the Original Soviet Milkshake at Home

The Legendary Soviet Milkshake: Secrets of the Perfect Recipe
Recipes

In Soviet times, every schoolchild had a favorite dessert — the legendary milkshake. It quenched thirst, satisfied hunger, and had a taste unlike anything else. Today, you can easily recreate this classic at home if you know the little secrets that made it so fluffy and thick.

Milkshake with ice cream
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Yuvaqueen, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Milkshake with ice cream

Main Secrets of Preparation

  • Ice cream — only with at least 12% fat content. This gave the milkshake its rich and creamy flavor.
  • Whipping speed — a blender or mixer had to reach at least 12,000 rotations per minute, ideally with a special milkshake attachment.
  • Milk — very cold, almost frozen. It was kept in the freezer for 30–40 minutes until small ice crystals appeared.

Classic Soviet Milkshake Recipe (GOST Standard)

Ingredients:

  • Milk — 150 g
  • Ice cream — 70 g
  • Syrup — 30 g (optional)

How to prepare:

  1. Place the ice cream into a deep mixing container and pour in the ice-cold milk.
  2. Blend with a hand blender at maximum speed.
  3. Hold the whisk at an angle so more air enters the mixture, making the shake airy and fluffy.
  4. Add syrup if you prefer extra sweetness, or enjoy the classic flavor.

A True Soviet Classic

The result is a thick, chilled, and incredibly tender milkshake — the very secret touch of Soviet gastronomy, rarely found in modern cafés. It is both a refreshing drink and a nostalgic dessert that has stood the test of time.

Evgeniya Petrova
Dmitry Sudakov
