How to Make Perfect Cookies Without Eggs: 7 Easy Alternatives

Baking Cookies Without Eggs: Creative Substitutes That Work Wonders

Not having eggs in the fridge is no reason to abandon the idea of baking homemade cookies. There are plenty of simple and affordable substitutes that will preserve the dessert’s taste and texture — and sometimes make it even more exciting.

Seeds, Fruits, and Berries as Alternatives

Ground flax or chia seeds, when mixed with water, quickly turn into a thick gel. This binds dough ingredients just as effectively as an egg, while enriching the cookies with healthy omega fats. Apple or banana purée adds softness, slight moisture, and a pleasant natural sweetness, allowing you to reduce the amount of sugar in your recipe.

Dairy Products and Aquafaba

Natural yogurt or kefir works in two ways: it moistens the dough and helps it rise through a reaction with baking soda. Another unique option is aquafaba — the liquid from canned chickpeas. It can be used directly or whipped to give the dough lightness and fluffiness.

Starch and Plant-Based Milk

Cornstarch or potato starch mixed with water makes cookies denser and crumblier — a perfect choice for those who love crispy treats. A blend of plant-based milk with a small amount of vinegar or lemon juice, on the other hand, will give the dough lightness and airiness.

Cooking Tips

On average, one egg can be replaced by 2–3 tablespoons of the chosen substitute. Egg-free dough may be slightly less elastic, but the flavor remains unaffected. Bake at the standard temperature, though baking time may increase slightly due to higher moisture levels.

Why You Should Try It

Egg-free cookies are not just a backup plan when eggs are out of stock — they’re an excellent option for people with allergies or those following a vegan diet. Different substitutes open the door to experimenting with flavors, creating new culinary discoveries right in your own kitchen.