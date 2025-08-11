World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

How to Make Perfect Cookies Without Eggs: 7 Easy Alternatives

Baking Cookies Without Eggs: Creative Substitutes That Work Wonders
Recipes

Not having eggs in the fridge is no reason to abandon the idea of baking homemade cookies. There are plenty of simple and affordable substitutes that will preserve the dessert’s taste and texture — and sometimes make it even more exciting.

Eggs
Photo: pixabay.com by akirEVarga is licensed under Free for use under the Pixabay Content License
Eggs

Seeds, Fruits, and Berries as Alternatives

Ground flax or chia seeds, when mixed with water, quickly turn into a thick gel. This binds dough ingredients just as effectively as an egg, while enriching the cookies with healthy omega fats. Apple or banana purée adds softness, slight moisture, and a pleasant natural sweetness, allowing you to reduce the amount of sugar in your recipe.

Dairy Products and Aquafaba

Natural yogurt or kefir works in two ways: it moistens the dough and helps it rise through a reaction with baking soda. Another unique option is aquafaba — the liquid from canned chickpeas. It can be used directly or whipped to give the dough lightness and fluffiness.

Starch and Plant-Based Milk

Cornstarch or potato starch mixed with water makes cookies denser and crumblier — a perfect choice for those who love crispy treats. A blend of plant-based milk with a small amount of vinegar or lemon juice, on the other hand, will give the dough lightness and airiness.

Cooking Tips

On average, one egg can be replaced by 2–3 tablespoons of the chosen substitute. Egg-free dough may be slightly less elastic, but the flavor remains unaffected. Bake at the standard temperature, though baking time may increase slightly due to higher moisture levels.

Why You Should Try It

Egg-free cookies are not just a backup plan when eggs are out of stock — they’re an excellent option for people with allergies or those following a vegan diet. Different substitutes open the door to experimenting with flavors, creating new culinary discoveries right in your own kitchen.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
*
Now reading
Top 5 Safest Cars in 2025: From BMW to Tesla’s Cutting-Edge Safety
Auto
Top 5 Safest Cars in 2025: From BMW to Tesla’s Cutting-Edge Safety
Trump Could Visit Moscow Under One Condition
World
Trump Could Visit Moscow Under One Condition
Popular
Russian Media Prepares Public for Potential Endgame of Special Military Operation

The phrase ‘plan to end the Special Military Operation’ appeared yesterday in Russian media field

Russia Signals Plan to End Special Military Operation Ahead of Putin-Trump Summit
The Mystery Behind Trump’s Sudden Pivot Toward a Summit with Putin
From Nuclear Threats to Negotiations: Trump’s Dramatic Shift Toward Russia
Putin-Trump Alaska Summit Will Deliver Hope, Russian Envoy Says
Tehran Vows to Block Trump’s Bridge in South Caucasus
The Mystery Behind Trump’s Sudden Pivot Toward a Summit with Putin Lyuba Lulko Trump's $60 Billion Alaska LNG Gamble Fails to Woo Asia Oleg Artyukov We Have To Do Organ Transplants Now!?! Guy Somerset
Trump’s Visit to Russia Depends on Concrete Results of Alaska Summit
Video Shows Russian Forces Using Flying Grenade Launchers in Special Operation Zone
Drone Video Shows Dozens of Dead Ukrainian Soldiers in Sumy
Drone Video Shows Dozens of Dead Ukrainian Soldiers in Sumy
Last materials
Top 5 Safest Cars in 2025: From BMW to Tesla’s Cutting-Edge Safety
Trump Aims to End Ukraine Conflict in Historic Meeting with Putin
Natural Mosquito Repellent: How Tea Tree Oil Can Protect Your Home This Summer
Baking Cookies Without Eggs: Creative Substitutes That Work Wonders
The Mystery Behind Trump’s Sudden Pivot Toward a Summit with Putin
Trump Could Visit Moscow Under One Condition
Dump Truck Rams Crowd Twice Outside Café in Attempted Murder Case
Trump Slips, Says He Will 'Go to Russia' Before Correcting to Alaska Summit with Putin
Trump Wants Homeless Out of Washington
Armenia and Azerbaijan Paraf 17-Point Peace Agreement to End Conflict
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2025, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.