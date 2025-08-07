The Truth About Green Tea: Antioxidants, Metabolism, and Cautions

Green tea is more than just a pleasant beverage — it's a powerful ally for your health. But like any remedy, it’s not without its caveats. Gastroenterologist Yevgeny Belousov explains the benefits and potential risks of regular green tea consumption.
Green tea retains natural antioxidants, vitamins, and micronutrients that support overall wellness. One of its most potent components is catechins, which:
By gently stimulating thermogenesis, green tea can boost metabolism and aid in weight management. In addition, it:
Thanks to the natural pairing of caffeine and L-theanine, green tea enhances concentration and calmness without sudden energy spikes or crashes. This makes it a favorite for those seeking focused energy without overstimulation.
Despite its many benefits, green tea is not for everyone. Use with care if you experience the following:
"If you're unsure whether green tea is right for you, consult a medical professional before adding it to your daily routine."
