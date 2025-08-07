World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
The Truth About Green Tea: Antioxidants, Metabolism, and Cautions

Green tea is more than just a pleasant beverage — it's a powerful ally for your health. But like any remedy, it’s not without its caveats. Gastroenterologist Yevgeny Belousov explains the benefits and potential risks of regular green tea consumption.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
From Cup to Cup: Natural Health Support

Green tea retains natural antioxidants, vitamins, and micronutrients that support overall wellness. One of its most potent components is catechins, which:

  • slow down cellular aging,
  • reduce inflammation,
  • strengthen immune function.

A Friend to Your Heart and Waistline

By gently stimulating thermogenesis, green tea can boost metabolism and aid in weight management. In addition, it:

  • reduces "bad" cholesterol levels,
  • increases blood vessel elasticity,
  • lowers the risk of hypertension and atherosclerosis.

Clarity Without the Crash

Thanks to the natural pairing of caffeine and L-theanine, green tea enhances concentration and calmness without sudden energy spikes or crashes. This makes it a favorite for those seeking focused energy without overstimulation.

But Caution Is Key

Despite its many benefits, green tea is not for everyone. Use with care if you experience the following:

  • Caffeine sensitivity — may cause insomnia or headaches.
  • Gastrointestinal issues — can trigger heartburn or nausea, especially on an empty stomach.
  • Medication interactions — green tea can alter the absorption of certain drugs.
"If you're unsure whether green tea is right for you, consult a medical professional before adding it to your daily routine."

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
