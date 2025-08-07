The Truth About Green Tea: Antioxidants, Metabolism, and Cautions

Green tea is more than just a pleasant beverage — it's a powerful ally for your health. But like any remedy, it’s not without its caveats. Gastroenterologist Yevgeny Belousov explains the benefits and potential risks of regular green tea consumption.

From Cup to Cup: Natural Health Support

Green tea retains natural antioxidants, vitamins, and micronutrients that support overall wellness. One of its most potent components is catechins, which:

slow down cellular aging,

reduce inflammation,

strengthen immune function.

A Friend to Your Heart and Waistline

By gently stimulating thermogenesis, green tea can boost metabolism and aid in weight management. In addition, it:

reduces "bad" cholesterol levels,

increases blood vessel elasticity,

lowers the risk of hypertension and atherosclerosis.

Clarity Without the Crash

Thanks to the natural pairing of caffeine and L-theanine, green tea enhances concentration and calmness without sudden energy spikes or crashes. This makes it a favorite for those seeking focused energy without overstimulation.

But Caution Is Key

Despite its many benefits, green tea is not for everyone. Use with care if you experience the following:

Caffeine sensitivity — may cause insomnia or headaches.

— may cause insomnia or headaches. Gastrointestinal issues — can trigger heartburn or nausea, especially on an empty stomach.

— can trigger heartburn or nausea, especially on an empty stomach. Medication interactions — green tea can alter the absorption of certain drugs.

"If you're unsure whether green tea is right for you, consult a medical professional before adding it to your daily routine."