Why Kiwi Is the Superfruit You Should Be Eating

Kiwi Fruit: Surprising Health Benefits and Ancient Origins
Kiwi fruit, originally from China, is not only a delicious tropical treat but also a nutritional powerhouse that supports immunity, digestion, heart health, and skincare. Its vibrant green interior and unique taste have earned it a global following.

Kiwi fruit
Photo: flickr.com by Theo Crazzolara, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
How Kiwi Got Its Name

Known in ancient China as “yang tao”, the fruit was introduced to New Zealand in the early 20th century. Its fuzzy brown skin reminded locals of the native kiwi bird, giving the fruit its modern name.

Where Kiwi Is Grown Today

Modern kiwi cultivation spans the globe, with major producers in New Zealand, Chile, Australia, and California. The fruit typically weighs between 100 and 200 grams and is recognized for its sweet-tart flavor and bright green flesh.

Nutrition Powerhouse: What’s Inside a Kiwi?

Kiwi is a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals, making it an ideal addition to a balanced diet:

  • Vitamin C: Strengthens immunity and helps fight colds and flu.
  • Vitamin E: A potent antioxidant that protects against aging and cancer.
  • Vitamin K and Calcium: Support strong bones and help prevent osteoporosis.
  • Folate, Potassium, Zinc, Manganese, Phosphorus, and Copper: Vital for organ function and overall health.

Kiwi and Digestion

Kiwi is high in natural enzymes that help break down proteins. It also promotes intestinal motility and can act as a mild natural laxative, making it especially helpful for those with constipation or gut imbalances.

Heart-Friendly Fruit

Rich in potassium, kiwi helps regulate blood pressure and stabilize heart rhythm. Natural compounds improve blood circulation, while vitamins C and E help prevent the onset of atherosclerosis.

Vision Protection

Kiwi contains lutein, a plant compound that supports eye health and protects against age-related conditions such as cataracts and macular degeneration.

Perfect for Weight Loss

Low in calories and high in fiber, kiwi satisfies hunger and aids in appetite control. It promotes a healthy gut while helping you manage weight naturally.

Kiwi in Skincare

Cosmetologists value kiwi for its hydrating and rejuvenating properties. Fruit acids and vitamins in kiwi make it a valuable ingredient in face masks and serums, helping to brighten the skin, stimulate regeneration, and retain moisture.

