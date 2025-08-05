Why Kiwi Is the Superfruit You Should Be Eating

Kiwi fruit, originally from China, is not only a delicious tropical treat but also a nutritional powerhouse that supports immunity, digestion, heart health, and skincare. Its vibrant green interior and unique taste have earned it a global following.
Known in ancient China as “yang tao”, the fruit was introduced to New Zealand in the early 20th century. Its fuzzy brown skin reminded locals of the native kiwi bird, giving the fruit its modern name.
Modern kiwi cultivation spans the globe, with major producers in New Zealand, Chile, Australia, and California. The fruit typically weighs between 100 and 200 grams and is recognized for its sweet-tart flavor and bright green flesh.
Kiwi is a rich source of essential vitamins and minerals, making it an ideal addition to a balanced diet:
Kiwi is high in natural enzymes that help break down proteins. It also promotes intestinal motility and can act as a mild natural laxative, making it especially helpful for those with constipation or gut imbalances.
Rich in potassium, kiwi helps regulate blood pressure and stabilize heart rhythm. Natural compounds improve blood circulation, while vitamins C and E help prevent the onset of atherosclerosis.
Kiwi contains lutein, a plant compound that supports eye health and protects against age-related conditions such as cataracts and macular degeneration.
Low in calories and high in fiber, kiwi satisfies hunger and aids in appetite control. It promotes a healthy gut while helping you manage weight naturally.
Cosmetologists value kiwi for its hydrating and rejuvenating properties. Fruit acids and vitamins in kiwi make it a valuable ingredient in face masks and serums, helping to brighten the skin, stimulate regeneration, and retain moisture.
