Crispy, Cheesy, and Hot: The Perfect Ham and Egg Skillet Sandwich

Café-Style Breakfast Sandwich You Can Make in 10 Minutes
Recipes

This sandwich comes together quickly, but looks and smells like something from a cozy café. Hot, golden, and layered with melted cheese, savory ham, and a delicate egg base-it's not only delicious, but seriously satisfying. A perfect choice for anyone who wants a hearty breakfast without spending extra time.

Sandwich
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Tmannya, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Sandwich

What You'll Need

One serving requires only the simplest ingredients: a single egg, a bit of cheese, ham, green onion, two slices of bread, and a touch of butter. For a burst of aroma and color, garnish with fresh basil.

Preparing the Ingredients

Start by rinsing and drying the green onion. Grate the cheese. Choose bread that's not too thick, so it heats evenly. Any type of ham works-boiled, smoked, even chicken breast or leftover roasted meat.

How to Make the Sandwich in a Skillet

Melt the butter over medium heat. Crack the egg directly into the skillet and gently stir the yolk and white with a spatula to form a thin egg crepe. It should roughly match the size of two slices of bread. Lightly salt, cover with a lid, and let it set.

Sprinkle the egg with chopped green onion and immediately follow with grated cheese. As the cheese begins to melt, place two slices of bread on top and press gently. After about a minute, carefully flip the entire sandwich-now the bread will be on the bottom, with egg and cheese on top.

The Final Touch — Ham

While the bottom crisps, lay slices of ham on top. After another minute, remove the skillet from the heat. Fold the sandwich in half like a book so the ham and cheese are inside, and the crispy bread is outside. Cut diagonally to reveal the delicious, gooey center.

Serving

Place the sandwich halves on a plate and garnish with basil leaves. Serve with tea, coffee, or a glass of fresh juice-and breakfast is ready. This hot sandwich is filling enough to replace a full meal and is guaranteed to please the whole family.

