How to Cook Perfect Goulash with Dark Beer – Step-by-Step

Bavarian Goulash with Dark Beer: A Hearty Classic Reimagined
Goulash with dark beer is more than a dish — it’s a culinary poem, capable of winning over even the most demanding gourmet. Thanks to one key ingredient — dark beer — the meat becomes so tender it melts in your mouth, while the sauce gains a deep, caramel-spiced flavor with a subtle bitterness. Whether served at a cozy family dinner, a festive gathering, or to kick off a holiday weekend, this goulash is always a favorite.

Photo: Generated by AI (DALL·E 3 by OpenAI) is licensed under Free for commercial use (OpenAI License)
What Makes Bavarian Goulash Different?

This recipe comes straight from Bavaria, where dark beer is a staple in cooking. It gives the dish a distinctive depth of flavor and a rich, chocolatey color. Bavarian goulash is not just a stew — it’s slow-cooked beef in a thick, aromatic sauce infused with spices and mustard.

Why Dark Beer Is the Secret Weapon

Dark beer is essential. As it simmers, the sugars caramelize, adding a gentle sweetness, while the hops introduce just the right touch of bitterness. This amplifies the beef’s flavor and adds an unmistakable aroma to the entire dish.

What You Need to Know Before Cooking

The key to success? Patience. Real goulash takes time. A slow braise over 2–3 hours makes the beef tender and the sauce thick and flavorful. Use high-quality meat, good spices, and only unsweetened dark beer — no additives or sugars.

Ingredients

  • Beef (for stewing) — 1 kg
  • Onion — 2 pcs
  • Garlic — 3 cloves
  • All-purpose flour — 2 tbsp
  • Tomato puree — 2 tbsp
  • Hot pepper — a pinch
  • Sweet paprika — 2 tsp
  • Marjoram — ½ tsp
  • Caraway seeds — ½ tsp
  • Dark beer — 500 ml
  • Mustard (Bavarian or classic) — 2 tsp
  • Beef broth — 500 ml
  • Allspice — 5 whole berries
  • Bay leaf — 3 pcs
  • Salt, pepper — to taste
  • Fresh parsley — a handful
  • Oil for frying

Step-by-Step Bavarian Goulash Recipe

  1. Cut the beef into large cubes, season with salt and pepper.
  2. Heat oil in a deep pot and sear the meat until browned. Transfer to a separate bowl.
  3. In the same pot, sauté chopped onions until golden. Add minced garlic and cook for 1 more minute without burning.
  4. Add flour and stir quickly. Cook for another minute.
  5. Stir in tomato puree, sweet paprika, hot pepper, marjoram, and caraway seeds. Cook for 1 minute.
  6. Pour in the dark beer. It will sizzle and reduce — that’s expected.
  7. Scrape the flavorful bits off the bottom of the pot — they enrich the sauce.
  8. Add mustard, bay leaves, allspice, and pour in the broth. Bring to a boil.
  9. Return the beef to the pot. Add water if the liquid doesn’t cover the meat.
  10. Cover and simmer on low heat for 2–3 hours. The longer, the better.
  11. Check occasionally, stir, and top up with liquid if needed.
  12. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve with mashed potatoes, fresh bread, or dumplings, and garnish with chopped parsley.

A Dish That Tastes Even Better the Next Day

This goulash with dark beer combines heartiness, aroma, and depth of flavor. It’s a dish you’ll want to return to again and again — for Sunday dinners, chilly evenings, or festive gatherings. It requires no exotic ingredients, but with patience and attention to detail, it delivers results that exceed expectations. And best of all — it tastes even better the next day.

Galina Tychinskaja
Dmitry Sudakov
